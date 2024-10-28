IQST - iQSTEL Launches AIRWEB: A Revolutionary 24/7 AI Assistant for Customer Engagement Across Web and Phone Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Border, the AI-Services subsidiary of iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), a fast-growing telecommunications and technology provider, proudly announces the launch of AIRWEB (www.airweb.ai), a groundbreaking 24/7 AI-powered assistant designed to transform customer engagement. This fully immersive, voice-interactive solution operates seamlessly across both web and phone channels, supporting 57 languages. AIRWEB provides personalized, efficient interactions while significantly reducing operational costs, offering a future-proof solution that drives growth.

Customers using AIRWEB benefit from practical, 24/7 applications available anytime, anywhere:

Clarifications about product characteristics Opening a complaint Checking product availability Accessing FAQs Requesting contact information (emails, phone numbers, names) Initiating sales leads

All interactions, whether conducted via website or phone, offer a multilingual customer care experience, and customers can even request an email summary of each interaction for a comprehensive and documented service.

The launch of AIRWEB aligns with the growth of the global contact center market, estimated at $496 billion in 2023 and expected to reach $741 billion by 2030, driven by digital transformation and increased AI adoption. The market has rebounded strongly post-COVID-19, growing from $339.4 billion in 2020. AIRWEB aims to establish itself as a leader in this expanding sector, enabling businesses to enhance customer service efficiency by transitioning from traditional call centers to advanced, AI-powered solutions.

"AIRWEB enables businesses to reduce costs in customer service without compromising quality," said José E. Puente, CEO of Reality Border. "With AI-powered interactions across web and phone channels, businesses can effortlessly scale their support operations. This is a game-changer compared to traditional call center staffing, offering a powerful alternative that keeps businesses competitive."

AIRWEB isn't just another chatbot; it offers Push-to-Talk functionality for live voice interactions directly on websites and full-duplex phone support, allowing natural, two-way conversations through a dedicated US number. This unification of web and phone support provides a consistent, real-time, and reliable customer experience 24/7.

Leandro José Iglesias, CEO & President of iQSTEL, remarked, "AIRWEB exemplifies iQSTEL's commitment to delivering high-tech, high-margin products. Alongside our recent partnership with Cycurion to offer cybersecurity solutions, AIRWEB reflects how we leverage our business platform to introduce innovative technologies that drive growth, efficiency, and profitability across industries."

The launch of AIRWEB represents a significant milestone in iQSTEL's strategic roadmap, positioning the company as a potential leader in high-margin AI and automation markets. With a clear path for revenue growth, we believe iQSTEL is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cost-effective, AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

AIRWEB offers flexible plans to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes:

Interactive Web AI Agent Plan : Available for free testing, includes multilingual support , push-to-talk AI activation, and automated summaries of customer interactions .

: Available for free testing, includes , push-to-talk AI activation, and . Smart Call AI Agent Plan : Extends functionality with full-duplex phone support , a dedicated US number , customizable AI avatars, and scalable call-handling capacity .

: Extends functionality with , a , customizable AI avatars, and . Custom AI Agent Solution: For enterprises seeking bespoke solutions, this plan offers full API integration and support for phone numbers from any country.

As a plug-and-play solution, AIRWEB requires no complex setup, making it accessible across all devices. Its ease of use is set to transform customer engagement across industries such as e-commerce, retail, finance, and healthcare.

Mr. Iglesias concluded, "To see AIRWEB in action, visit www.airweb.ai. There, you'll find videos demonstrating how easy it is to get started with AIRWEB in just two minutes. For an interactive experience, simply click the '?' button on the avatar to watch a video explaining how to engage with AIRWEB's AI-powered interface. We believe AIRWEB conforms to the latest developments in AI, providing businesses with an innovative edge in customer service. Don't miss out on the promotion—start with a free plan and install AIRWEB on your website to reduce costs and generate leads 24/7."

About Reality Border:

Reality Border (www.realityborder.com), the AI-Services subsidiary of iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), specializes in providing AI-driven customer engagement solutions that help businesses scale and personalize their customer interactions. With a focus on simplicity and powerful AI technology, Reality Border enables businesses to achieve growth and operational efficiency with minimal complexity.

About iQSTEL (Updated Oct. 2024):

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based multinational publicly listed company in the final stages of the path to becoming listed on NASDAQ. With FY2023 revenues of $144 million and a forecasted $290 million in revenue, alongside positive operating income of seven digits for FY-2024, iQSTEL is positioning itself for explosive growth. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making essential tools accessible, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. The company recognizes that modern human needs such as physiological, safety, relationship, esteem, and self-actualization are marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, financial freedom, clean, affordable mobility, and information.

iQSTEL has been building a strong business platform with its customers, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. iQSTEL is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.

Telecommunications Services Division (Communications):

Includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

Includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform. Fintech Division (Financial Freedom):

Provides remittance services, top-up services, a MasterCard Debit Card, US bank accounts (no SSN required), and a Mobile App.

Provides remittance services, top-up services, a MasterCard Debit Card, US bank accounts (no SSN required), and a Mobile App. Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility):

Offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid-Speed Car.

Offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid-Speed Car. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Division (Information and Content):

Provides AI solutions for unified customer engagement across web and phone channels, along with a white-label platform offering seamless access to services, entertainment, and support in a virtual 3D interface.

Provides AI solutions for unified customer engagement across web and phone channels, along with a white-label platform offering seamless access to services, entertainment, and support in a virtual 3D interface. Cybersecurity Services:

Through a new partnership with Cycurion, iQSTEL will offer advanced cybersecurity solutions, including 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, and compliance management, providing essential protection to telecommunications clients and beyond.

iQSTEL has completed 11 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions, further expanding its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

