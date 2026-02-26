IQST - IQSTEL Launches IQCortex.ai at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona -- A New AI Proprietary Platform Redefining Business Operations and Control Through Intelligent Orchestration

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a scalable global telecom and technology platform, today announced the official launch of IQCortex (www.IQCortex.ai), a next-generation AI orchestration proprietary platform designed to fundamentally transform how enterprises manage operations, control risk, and execute decisions at scale.

IQCortex will be formally introduced to the global telecommunications and technology community next week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, one of the world's largest and most influential industry events.

IQCortex is not simply another AI tool — it represents a shift in how businesses operate.

Through its orchestration strategy, IQCortex continuously analyzes operational signals in real time and converts them into structured, governed actions. Instead of generating isolated recommendations, the platform coordinates decisions across systems — ensuring that every action is aligned with policy, traceable, and fully accountable.

This approach redefines operational control.

Organizations no longer need to choose between speed and governance. IQCortex enables both.

From Monitoring Data to Orchestrating Action

Traditional systems monitor data.

IQCortex orchestrates action.

The platform connects operational workflows, compliance rules, financial controls, and automation layers into a unified intelligence framework. Every decision is:

Policy-controlled





Role-based





Auditable





Fully traceable

This allows enterprises to move faster while maintaining transparency and control.

Built for the Tools Teams Already Use

IQCortex integrates directly into enterprise environments — including Microsoft Copilot, ServiceNow, Jira Service Management, Grafana, Slack, and internal systems — without requiring new dashboards or disruptive system replacements.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), IQCortex securely connects to approved enterprise tools and data sources, delivering governed intelligence directly within existing workflows.

The result: a smarter operational backbone — without organizational friction.

Designed for High-Stakes Industries

IQCortex delivers value across industries where operational precision and compliance are critical:

Telecommunications





Financial Services





Cybersecurity





Healthcare





Government and Public Sector





Critical Infrastructure

In these environments, decisions must be fast — but they must also be explainable.

IQCortex provides both.

"IQCortex represents the next evolution of AI within IQSTEL," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "Launching this platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona highlights our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI proprietary solutions to the global telecom ecosystem. IQCortex is about connecting intelligence with accountability — enabling organizations to automate with confidence while maintaining full operational control."

Expanding Proprietary AI Products and Revenue Contribution

IQSTEL continues to expand its portfolio of proprietary AI-driven products and services as part of its long-term technology strategy.

Through Reality Border and its AI platforms — including IQCortex, IQ2Call, AirWeb, and related enterprise automation solutions — the Company is building a scalable AI division focused on high-margin, enterprise-grade deployments.

IQSTEL's objective is for its AI division to generate seven-digit annual revenue by 2027, representing a meaningful and growing contribution to the Company's overall profitability profile.

As telecom infrastructure remains the foundation of IQSTEL's business platform, the expansion of proprietary AI solutions is designed to accelerate margin expansion and enhance blended EBITDA performance over time.

For more information about IQSTEL's AI services portfolio, please visit: www.aiservices.iqstel.com

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

