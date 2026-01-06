IQST - IQSTEL Releases 2026 Shareholder Letter Outlining Strategic Plan to Accelerate Profitability, Consolidation, and Long-Term Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) today released its 2026 Shareholder Letter, providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategic priorities, growth initiatives, and value creation roadmap for the coming year. The letter outlines IQSTEL's plans to further consolidate its telecom operations, expand its global footprint, accelerate profitability, and strengthen its positioning as a fully integrated global telecom and technology corporation.

As detailed in the Shareholder Letter, 2026 represents a pivotal execution year for IQSTEL, with clear objectives including reaching a $15 million adjusted EBITDA run rate, expanding telecom licenses and commercial presence to nearly 30 countries, scaling high-margin Fintech, Cybersecurity, and AI-driven services, and advancing our long‑standing commitment to transparency , institutional ownership, and sustained shareholder value creation . The Company also reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital allocation, including its intention to pursue a sustainable, recurring dividend policy aligned with operating performance .

Shareholder Letter – Strategic Outlook for 2026

Dear Shareholders,

As we enter 2026, IQSTEL is focused on executing a clear and disciplined strategy designed to strengthen our operating platform, accelerate profitability, and continue transforming the company into a fully integrated global corporation.

The coming year represents a pivotal phase in our evolution. Below, we outline the key strategic initiatives that will guide our execution throughout 2026.

Building a Single, Integrated Telecom Corporation

One of our top priorities for 2026 is to initiate the process of acquiring 100% ownership of several of our most strategic telecom subsidiaries. This effort is a fundamental step toward consolidating our Telecom division into one single, fully integrated corporation, improving governance, transparency, and operational efficiency.

In parallel, we plan to complete the migration of most of our telecom subsidiaries into a single, unified technological platform, and ultimately finalize the migration for all subsidiaries in which IQSTEL expects to hold 100% ownership. This consolidation will significantly reduce operating costs, improve scalability, and enhance service quality.

Expanding Licenses and Global Commercial Footprint

Currently, IQSTEL holds telecom licenses in the United States and Switzerland. In 2026, we plan to expand our licensing footprint into at least three additional countries, further strengthening our regulatory positioning and long-term competitiveness.

We also intend to complete additional telecom acquisitions aimed at expanding our commercial footprint to at least six new countries, bringing us closer to a presence in approximately 30 countries worldwide. These acquisitions will be highly selective and focused on strategic fit, recurring revenue, and margin contribution.

Profitability and Long-Term Growth Vision

Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, our objective for 2026 is to reach a $15 million adjusted EBITDA run rate. This milestone is a key step in preparing IQSTEL to become a $1 billion revenue run-rate company by 2027.

Today, IQSTEL's market capitalization reflects a valuation of less than 1x EBITDA, which we believe does not accurately represent the strength of our business platform, growth prospects, or long-term potential. In line with our execution plan, we will continue working to increase the market value of the company, closing the valuation gap toward a 10x EBITDA multiple as a first stage, and positioning IQSTEL to pursue a 20x EBITDA valuation by 2027.

Fintech, Cybersecurity, AI, and High-Tech Services

Following the Globetopper acquisition, IQSTEL's Fintech services now represent approximately 20% of our revenue and EBITDA stream, marking a significant milestone in the diversification and quality of our business mix. We view this achievement as only the beginning of a broader expansion of our high-tech, high-margin service portfolio.

In 2026, we plan to officially launch our cybersecurity services for the telecom industry, with the support of our sibling company, Cycurion, with the objective that this business contributes approximately 5% of our bottom-line results during the year.

At the same time, we will continue developing AI-based solutions for the telecom industry, also in collaboration with Cycurion, while expanding the commercial deployment of our AI-driven services for the contact center industry, reinforcing our strategic focus on high-tech, high-margin offerings.

Investor Engagement, Transparency, and Shareholder Value Creation

We remain committed to expanding and strengthening our shareholder base. In 2026, we will continue our roadshow efforts with family offices, with the objective of increasing institutional and long-term holdings from approximately 5% to 10%.

We have also successfully declared and distributed IQSTEL's first-ever dividend to our shareholders on December 30, 2025, a meaningful milestone that reflects our confidence in the company's operating performance and financial position. Based on operating performance, it is our intention to replicate this dividend policy on a yearly basis, reinforcing our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

Additionally, we plan to initiate quarterly live earnings calls with shareholders, further enhancing transparency, communication, and engagement with the investment community.

Closing Remarks

2026 is a year of execution, consolidation, and preparation for the next stage of IQSTEL's growth. As we continue to develop and execute this plan, we expect to accelerate the closing of our valuation gap, moving from a current market valuation of less than 1x EBITDA toward a 10x EBITDA multiple.

We believe this process will be non-linear and increasingly powerful as our adjusted EBITDA approaches a $15 million run rate during the year, reflecting the operating leverage embedded in our platform and the impact of disciplined execution across our business lines.

IQSTEL is a fast-growing corporation operating at the intersection of Telecom and Technology, with a clear path toward becoming a $1 billion company by 2027. As a NASDAQ-listed company with a relatively small public float, a convertible debt-free balance sheet, and a clean, disciplined capital structure, IQSTEL is building a highly strategic profile.

With what we believe to be a significantly undervalued market capitalization, we expect that as our business platform continues to scale, IQSTEL's strategic positioning within the global technology and telecom ecosystem will continue to strengthen, enhancing the Company's visibility, relevance, and long-term strategic value among industry participants.

We believe 2026 will be a remarkable year for IQSTEL shareholders, as we lay the foundation for sustained value creation over the coming decades.

We appreciate your continued trust and support as we move forward with confidence, discipline, and a clear focus on long-term shareholder value creation.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

President & CEO

IQSTEL Inc.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

