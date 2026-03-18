IQST - IQSTEL Releases Shareholder Letter Highlighting Strategic Expansion, AI Platform Development and Global Investor Outreach

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a global communications, AI, and digital infrastructure company, today released a new shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leandro Iglesias, outlining the company's strategic direction as it expands its global telecom platform and accelerates the development of higher-margin technology services including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

The letter follows recent investor meetings held in New York where company leadership met with family offices and institutional investors to discuss IQSTEL's long-term strategy and growth roadmap.

"We believe IQSTEL is entering a new stage in its development," said Leandro Iglesias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IQSTEL. "Over the past several years we have focused on building a global communications platform that connects hundreds of telecom operators worldwide. With that foundation in place, we are now expanding the capabilities of that platform by introducing artificial intelligence technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and additional enterprise services that significantly enhance the value of our ecosystem."

"By combining communications infrastructure with advanced technology platforms, we believe IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to participate in the next generation of digital communications. Our strategy is to continue expanding our global footprint, deepen our relationships with telecom operators, and introduce higher-value services across our network while increasing awareness of the company within the global investment community."

Over the past decade, IQSTEL has built a global communications platform connecting more than 600 telecom operators across multiple regions, providing international voice, messaging, fintech services, and digital infrastructure solutions. The company is now focused on expanding the value of this platform by introducing advanced technology services and strengthening its global operating footprint.

Management highlighted several strategic initiatives currently underway, including the integration of majority-owned subsidiaries, evaluation of strategic telecom acquisitions, and the continued rollout of proprietary artificial intelligence platforms designed to automate enterprise communications and customer interaction.

These AI platforms—including AIRWEB.ai, IQ2Call.ai, and IQ2Cortex.ai—are designed to enhance enterprise automation, improve customer engagement, and integrate communications across digital channels. In parallel, the company is expanding cybersecurity capabilities through its strategic partnership with Cycurion, positioning IQSTEL to provide secure communications infrastructure for telecom operators and enterprise customers.

Together, these initiatives represent the next phase of the company's evolution as it builds a global technology ecosystem combining telecommunications infrastructure, artificial intelligence capabilities, and cybersecurity services.

"Our focus is on strengthening the operating foundation of the company while improving efficiency and long-term profitability," said Alvaro Cardona, Chief Financial Officer of IQSTEL. "Several initiatives currently underway—including the consolidation of subsidiaries, operational integration across our telecom platform, and the expansion of higher-margin technology services—are designed to improve the financial profile of the business over time."

"As the company continues to scale, we believe these efforts will help enhance operational leverage, improve margins, and position IQSTEL for sustained growth as we expand our global communications and technology ecosystem."

The shareholder letter also highlights the company's continued engagement with the investment community. IQSTEL leadership recently participated in meetings with family offices and long-term investors in New York and plans to continue expanding investor outreach through additional conferences, meetings, and investor events.

IQSTEL also announced that management plans to host an upcoming earnings and investor conference call, where the company will provide additional updates on strategic initiatives, technology developments, and long-term objectives. Details for the call will be announced shortly.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Dear Shareholders,

IQSTEL is entering a new chapter.

Over the past several years we have focused on building the foundation of a global communications platform. Today that platform connects hundreds of telecom operators across multiple regions and supports a growing ecosystem of enterprise services. The work of building this infrastructure was deliberate. Our goal has been to create a scalable platform capable of supporting the next generation of communications, automation, and digital services.

With that foundation now in place, we believe IQSTEL is positioned to enter the next stage of its evolution.

Our strategy moving forward is centered on expanding the value of the platform we have built. We are focused on strengthening our global telecom infrastructure, expanding higher‑value technology services across our network, and increasing engagement with institutional investors who are focused on long‑term growth opportunities.

First, we continue to strengthen the structure of our operating platform. Several subsidiaries where IQSTEL currently holds majority ownership are expected to become fully integrated into the company. By bringing these businesses fully under the IQSTEL structure, we aim to simplify operations, align incentives, and capture the full strategic value of the global network we have built over the past decade.

Second, we are evaluating strategic acquisitions designed to expand our international reach and deepen our operational capabilities. These opportunities are focused on businesses that complement our global connectivity infrastructure and extend our presence into additional markets while strengthening the efficiency and capabilities of our platform.

Our objective is not simply to grow larger, but to continue building a stronger and more integrated global communications ecosystem.

Third, we are accelerating the expansion of technology services across our existing telecom network. Over the years IQSTEL has developed commercial relationships with hundreds of telecom operators worldwide. These relationships represent a powerful distribution channel through which new services can be introduced efficiently across global markets.

Among the most important of these initiatives are our artificial intelligence platforms designed to transform how businesses interact with customers and manage communications. These solutions allow companies to deploy intelligent voice agents, conversational digital assistants, and enterprise automation tools that improve customer engagement and operational efficiency.

In parallel, we are expanding cybersecurity capabilities through our strategic collaboration with Cycurion. As communications infrastructure becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, the need for secure communications environments continues to grow. By combining cybersecurity expertise with our telecom platform, we believe we can deliver solutions that address an expanding global requirement for secure and intelligent communications.

The broader opportunity lies in the combination of these elements.

Telecommunications connectivity remains the backbone of our platform. On top of that infrastructure we are introducing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology capabilities that expand the value of the ecosystem we have built.

This layered platform approach allows IQSTEL to continuously increase the capabilities of its network while strengthening long‑term profitability potential.

Alongside these operational initiatives, we are expanding our engagement with the global investment community. Recently our leadership team participated in investor meetings with family offices and long‑term investors focused on emerging technology platforms. These discussions reinforced our belief that the intersection of communications infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and enterprise technology is attracting increasing interest from sophisticated investors.

We intend to continue expanding these conversations through additional investor meetings, conferences, and institutional outreach. Our objective is to ensure that the long‑term vision and opportunity represented by IQSTEL becomes increasingly visible to the broader investment community as we continue executing our strategy.

Looking ahead, we believe IQSTEL can evolve into a global platform that combines telecommunications infrastructure, artificial intelligence capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions into a unified technology ecosystem serving enterprises and operators worldwide.

The foundation has been built. The platform is in place.

Our focus now is on expanding its reach, strengthening its capabilities, and creating lasting value for our shareholders.

In the coming weeks we will also host our earnings and investor conference call, during which management will discuss recent developments, strategic initiatives, and our outlook for the business. We encourage shareholders and members of the community to join us for this discussion; details of this event will be released soon.

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to the next stage of this journey together.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

IQSTEL Inc.

SOURCE iQSTEL