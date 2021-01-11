IQST - Smartgas From IOTLabs and IQSTEL Wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award For "Smart Appliance Product of the Year"

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Labs MX SAPI, a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, today announced that its IoTSmartGas solution (www.iotsmartgas.com) has been selected as the winner of the "Smart Appliance Product of the Year" award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

IoTSmartGas' patented design allows for continuous monitoring of gas levels in propane gas tanks that are disconnected from a city mainline. In addition to monitoring capabilities, IoTSmartGas offers the ability to have trusted vendors immediately call for refills before any heating interruptions. Along with pre-set models that allow users to compare quotes between vendors, the product can inform consumers how much they will be paying in advance.

IoTSmartGas works through both SigFox and CATM1 networks, allowing for an unparalleled coverage across Latin America with a focus on ease of use and cybersecurity. Android and iOS mobile apps allow each device to be mated to a user account through an individually set up QR Code, making for easy onboarding. Additionally, each device has a battery life of approximately 5 years.

"As an American-Mexican company with engineers around the world, our goal is to continue to build out low cost and high impact IoT platforms to the Latin American markets that are often forgotten in global Smart City concepts," said Jonathan Bunt, CTO of IoT Labs Mexico. "We at IoT Labs and IQSTEL are extremely honored to have IoTSmartGas singled out by IoT Breakthrough. It's symbolic of our commitment to the new generation of IoT Smart Gas field devices, and all the developments in the IoT field that we are working."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"This Machine to Machine (M2M) tech has the ability to genuinely change the daily lives of everyone around the globe," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to IOTLabs and IQSTEL on receiving the 'Smart Appliance Product of the Year' award. With so many incredible entries this year, IoTSmartGas has truly broken through the field and made an impact."

About IoT Labs MX SAPI (iQSTEL´s Technology Division):

IoT Labs MX SAPI ( www.iotlabs.mx ), a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the "IoT Smart Gas" Platform and Application. The IoT Smart Gas platform www.iotsmartgas.com consists of an IoT field device installed on the LP gas tank (adaptable to virtually any gas or liquid storage tank) and, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) technology via Sigfox or GSM network connectivity, allows remote managed and improved logistic processes of refilling, usage tracking and tank monitoring in real-time by the Smart Gas mobile app. The new GSM tracking feature allows for mobile use including ground, air, and sea tank monitoring.

About iQSTEL Inc (Updated):

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication and Technology Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Financial Services, Liquid Fuel Distribution and Electric Vehicle Industries. iQSTEL has 3 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology and Fintech, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain), Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain), Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, and Pay Mobile Phone Services among others.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

