IQST - iQSTEL $30M Raise and Expansion to $500M in Sales Coincides with Market Rally

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com), a US-based, multinational, fully reporting and audited publicly listed telecommunications and technology company today announced the launch of an institutional investor road show as part of an overall campaign to double the company's revenue from its FY 2024 $290 million forecast, raise a strategic $30 million investment, and uplist to Nasdaq. The first investor presentation will take place today at the Emerging Growth Conference scheduled for July 17-18, 2024 and will be available to all investors online at 9:40 AM Eastern Standard Time today.

"iQSTEL's timing for the launch of our investor road show could not be better," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL. "Major banks are reporting increased income from investment banking activities as a result of a growing market rally. The current market rally can be a benefit to iQSTEL's investment and growth objectives."

Several major banks are reporting increased earnings from Q2 market equities revenue. See this recent article on the market rally:

Equity traders fuel US bank profits as stock markets rally (REUTERS)

In conjunction with the institutional investor road show, iQSTEL recently announced publishing a comprehensive business plan detailing the company's strategy to reach $500 million in annual sales and uplist to Nasdaq. The business plan was published Friday, July 12, on SEC Form 8K, and the Company Presentation for the Emerging Growth Conference was published yesterday, July 16, on SEC Form 8K.

About IQSTEL (updated):

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $144 million revenue, and with a $290 Million Dollar Revenue forecast and a Positive Operating Income of 7 digits forecast for FY-2024 . iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 12 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

