IQST - iQSTEL Announces All New Electric Motorcycle Rolling Off Production Line

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced the amalgamation of all its previous electric motorcycle designs and tests has come together in a new electric motorcycle now rolling off the production line under an all-new name, the TuVolten 550 Elite (Video TuVolten 550 Elite: https://youtu.be/LHOvdIXFa3A).

The new TuVolten 550 Elite has a powerful 5KW motor built into a vintage-styled frame and is highway suitable, able to maintain 70 MPH (110 KPH), dependable for commuting to work, or for just having fun. The design of TuVolten 550 Elite draws on the reviews gathered over the six months following the rollout of iQSTEL's EVOSS 250, 350 and 450. The new 550 Elite has an engine 1.5 times more powerful than the 250 (2KW) (Video about the Alpha Status Review of the EVOSS 250 https://youtu.be/rwNF9163aUY).

The TuVolten 550 Elite 5 KW motor produces over 230 Nwm torque and the motorcycle comes with an enhanced brake that includes a battery regenerative system that extends the motorcycle's range up to 30%. Overall, the anticipated range will approach 125 Miles (200 Km) per charge, depending on conditions.

The powerful TuVolten 550 Elite has several customization options to include: windshield, hand deflectors, phone holder and charger, wind cloak, leather side bags, tail box, and more. In fact, the TuVolten 550 Elite even has a winter configuration.

The TuVolten 550 Elite has been designed to meet the very stringent European Union Standards (E-Mark). The certification process takes several months. iQSTEL initiated the E-Mark certification process in December 2022. The TuVolten 550 Elite E-Mark certification process is almost complete to include the certification of individual component parts. The only outstanding certification benchmarks yet to complete are headlight and break functions which have been updated in the latest production vehicle now rolling off the manufacturing line and soon heading into testing.

The first production run, will be shipped to Spain to run a complete on street test while the second production run begins.

The second production run of TuVolten 550 Elite motorcycles are also slated to be shipped to Spain to undergo further street testing. The third production run will be shipped to the United States.

iQSTEL is currently in negotiations to execute a wholesale placement of the second production run with dealer in Spain.

Management feels confident that iQSTEL's EV Business Division is on track to generate revenues, and positive operating income in FY-2023.

See TuVolten 550 Elite Specs:

Lights, Brakes, Suspension, Speed and Aerodynamic suitable for Highways

Motor: 5Kw

Powerful Torque: 230 Newton/Metro

Battery: 72 Volt x 50 AmpH

Max Speed Sport Mode : 110Km/h (70 Mph)

: 110Km/h (70 Mph) Max Range : Up to 200Km (125 Miles) per charge

: Up to 200Km (125 Miles) per charge Riding Modes: Sport, Eco and Reverse

High Power Braking system (F/R) 275mm disk brake

Regenerative Brake System adds the Battery autonomy up to 20-30%

Combined Brake System (CBS), the front and rear brake act simultaneously to improve the brakes action

Superior color Display & GPS Management System providing twenty operational indicators to display and to the Cell

USB port and Cell holder

Audible (Alarm) and motor lock function using remote control's buttons

Frame material: Steel Q235B

Robust construction using tire size Front 110/70-17"; Rear 140/70-17"

Charging in a standard outlet (10 Amp), full charge 0-100% in 6 hours maximum

Additional accessories: windshield, hand deflectors, phone holder and charger, wind cloak, leather side bags, tail box

Winter kit accessories: Windshield, Hand Deflectors, Lap Leather Blanket

E-mark Certification (in progress)

About TuVolten:

TuVolten is the IQSTEL Electric Vehicle Business Division, Basically TuVolten offers clean and affordable mobility through Electric Motorcycles, and Electric Mid Speed Cars. TuVolten is going to offer theirs EV Motorcycles and EV Cars in Spain, Portugal, USA, and some countries of Latin America.

Website: www.tuvolten.com

You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TuVoltenEV/featured

Video TuVolten 550 Elite: https://youtu.be/LHOvdIXFa3A

About IQSTEL updated:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational public company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $105 million revenue forecast. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Telecommunications Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

TuVolten - The Electric Vehicles Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car.

The Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). iQSTEL has completed 10 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Contact Details

iQSTEL Inc. IR US Phone: +1 646-740-0907

IR Email: [email protected]

Company Website

https://www.iqstel.com/

SOURCE iQSTEL Inc.