IQST - iQSTEL Announces GSMA Membership Enhancing Growth Beyond $250 Million in Annualized Revenue

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) a US-based, multinational publicly listed telecommunications and technology company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $144 million revenue, today announced becoming an associate Industry member of the GSMA , an industry organization representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. The GSMA vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. The association's member base now boasts more than 750 operators, as well as 400 companies from adjacent industries such as handset, device and equipment vendors, software and Internet service providers.

iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content.

iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

iQSTEL recently announced a strategic acquisition bringing the company's forward looking annualized revenue to over $250 million. Management anticipates the GSMA membership to further enhance the company's ongoing growth potential.

iQSTEL Benefits of Joining GSMA

Industry Standards and Best Practices : GSMA establishes and promotes global standards and best practices in the telecommunications industry. Joining GSMA ensures that the company stays aligned with these standards, enhancing interoperability and quality of service.

: GSMA establishes and promotes global standards and best practices in the telecommunications industry. Joining GSMA ensures that the company stays aligned with these standards, enhancing interoperability and quality of service. Marketing & promotion: Being a member of GSMA provides iQSTEL with the opportunity to publish, case studies, success stories & press releases on the GSMA website, alongside with member listing Promotion on social media and use of GSMA membership logos.



GSMA iQSTEL GSMA GSMA Networking Opportunities : Being a member of GSMA provides access to a vast network of telecom companies, industry experts, regulators, and policymakers. This facilitates networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, which can lead to business partnerships, innovation, and market insights. Being a member of GSMA provides iQSTEL a direct access to over 15,000 industry peers & exclusive networking opportunities.



GSMA Policy Advocacy : GSMA advocates for the interests of the mobile industry on a global scale. As a member, iQSTEL gains a platform to participate in shaping policies, regulations, and initiatives that impact the telecommunications sector.



GSMA iQSTEL Access to Research and Resources : GSMA conducts research, produces reports, and offers resources on various aspects of the mobile industry. These insights can help iQSTEL stay informed about market trends, consumer behavior, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities.

GSMA iQSTEL Participation in Working Groups and Events : GSMA hosts working groups conferences, and events focused on different areas of the mobile ecosystem. By participating in these activities, iQSTEL can contribute to industry discussions and showcase its expertise.

a) Working groups: Fraud & Security, Intellectual Property Rights, Internet, Interoperability Data Specifications & Settlement, Networks, SIM , Terminal Steering, Wholesale Agreements & Solutions

b ) Events: MWC Barcelona , Shanghai and Las Vegas events are the epicenter of innovation. Being a member of GSMA important discounts, exhibition spaces and delegate passes.



GSMA iQSTEL a) Working groups: SIM b MWC GSMA Enhanced Credibility and Reputation : Membership in GSMA carries a level of prestige and credibility within the telecommunications industry. It signals to customers, partners, and stakeholders that the iQSTEL is committed to high standards, innovation, and collaboration, which can strengthen its reputation and competitiveness. The GSMA Board has 26 members with the presence of companies like Verizon, AT& T , Orange, Telefonica among others



GSMA iQSTEL GSMA T Telefonica Access to GSMA Services and Initiatives : GSMA offers various services, initiatives, and platforms as 5G, IOT , AI, Live Media and TV Online, roaming, security, Data intelligence, mobile money, etc. These platforms are essential to accelerate technology and a better world. Access to these resources can help iQSTEL improve its offerings, efficiency, and security posture.



GSMA IOT iQSTEL Global Reach and Influence : GSMA operates on a global scale. Joining GSMA enables the iQSTEL to broaden its reach, expand its business horizons, and tap into new growth opportunities in different parts of the world.



GSMA GSMA iQSTEL Access to 4 Groups of members :

a) Licensed mobile network operators: MNOs using a GSM family technology, Satellite Operator, Aircraft Operator, Maritime Operator, Telecommunications Administrative/ Regulatory bodies.

b ) Companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including equipment vendors, device manufacturers and software companies:

c ) Handset and device makers, Software companies, Equipment providers, Internet companies.

d ) Non-GSM Licensed Operators, Fixed Wireless/Wireless Local Loop ( FW / WLL ) Operators, M2M Operators, Virtual Mobile Network Operators ( MVNO ), Wholesale Network Operators.

e ) Sector specific industry: engagement bridging the gap between the mobile and key adjacent ecosystems in areas such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Aviation, Gaming, VOIP , Automotive and Tower & Fibre Infrastructure.

About IQSTEL:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $144 million revenue, and with a Quarter Billion Dollar Revenue forecast and a Positive Operating Income of 7 digits forecast for FY-2024. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Cars.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 10 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907

IR Email: [email protected]

Contact Details

iQSTEL Inc.

+1 646-740-0907

[email protected]

Company Website

www.iqstel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308745/iQSTEL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iQSTEL Inc.