IQST - iQSTEL Announces MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway With $10 To $1000 Balance Through MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem Shareholder Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced a shareholder giveaway designed to promote the company's new MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem.

Our MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem consists of a MasterCard Debit Card, a US Bank

Account, a Mobile Application with Wallet, cryptocurrency exchange services, international remittances, and mobile top up capability. We anticipate the MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem to generate $128 million in revenue over the next five years and to include a substantial EBITA contribution.

The company announced a limited launched of its MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem on July 6th, 2021. After successfully rolling out the limited launch to identify and resolve potential system or process gaps or bottlenecks, iQSTEL is now ready to ramp up more customers.

iQSTEL is beginning the ramp up first with a special program for its 19,000 loyal shareholders. iQSTEL will randomly select 2,000 shareholders to receive a MAXMO MasterCard Debit Card with no enrollment fee and more than 500 shareholders will get a balance from $10 to $1,000.

Shareholders can look for details on the MAXMO MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway coming later this week in an announcement on the company's Ambassadors Facebook Page. The announcement will include a link to our MAXMO MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway Promo on our web page- www.iqstel.com

We expect our MAXMO MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway to contribute to a rapid growth of Ecosystem customers making our overall MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem even more attractive to potential bank, retailer, and professional association partners in Guatemala, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, and other Latin American countries where we are actively developing partnership opportunities.



Mr. Iglesias Commented "We are very excited about the overall potential of our MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem. We have a great and cutting edge fintech product, and through our MAXMO MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway, our shareholders will be among the first in enjoy it. At the same time, the cross-selling opportunities with our other business divisions are already in place. For example, the purchase financing we plan to offer in conjunction with our Electric Motorcycle initiative through our EVoss initiative in Latin America."

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.