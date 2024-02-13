IQST - iQSTEL CEO Highlights Progress Since QXTEL Acquisition Announcement

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) today published a letter form the CEO Leandro Iglesias with the latest updates on the company's progress since announcing the acquisition of QXTEL. The letter is included in its entirety below.

Dear Shareholders:

Since announcing the acquisition of QXTEL taking iQSTEL to a quarter billion in revenue on an annual basis, and subsequently publishing the Pro Forma financial statement combing QXTEL's financials with iQSTEL, our two management teams have already made progress on streamlining operations and taking advantage of our respective customer base synergies.

The extraordinary month of January is now in the iQSTEL record books, with $17 million in revenue before the execution of the QXTEL purchase agreement. The QXTEL management team and the iQSTEL management team are acting as one with the combined management of each meeting weekly to review and coordinate sales and operations.

I am delighted by how well the two management teams have come together and convinced more now than ever that the combined whole is greater than the sum of its parts. We have already identified new business opportunities that separately would not have been possible.

In addition to the previous disclosures already published in conjunction with the QXTEL acquisition, we are publishing an S-1 Registration Statement in accordance with the terms of the bridge financing agreement funding the QXTEL acquisition.

The bridge financing is a loan secured by a 12 month convertible note. As suggested by the term "bridge," the loan is intended to serve as a temporary vehicle while iQSTEL works to secure more comprehensive strategic financing that will both payoff the bridge loan and fund further strategic growth. The S-1 Registration Statement also includes a separate stock option intended to fund additional potential acquisitions under iQSTEL's ongoing M&A Campaign in 2024.

Standing on iQSTEL's tremendous results for January, the 2024 horizon for iQSTEL truly looks to be heading toward the best year ever.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

CEO iQSTEL, Inc.

About IQSTEL:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $140 million revenue based on preliminary accounting. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Cars.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 10 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

