IQST - iQSTEL Courts Investment Banking Partner In Preparation For NASDAQ Listing

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST), an international provider of Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain solutions, today announced the company has been meeting with candidate investment banking firm partners in conjunction with the company's plans to pursue a NASDAQ uplisting.

iQSTEL is on track to realize over $60 million in revenue in 2021 with a strong balance sheet bolstered by a recently becoming a debt free.

iQSTEL has a Telecommunications foundation stretching back years and has recently expanded its capabilities to include Technology, Fintech and Blockchain offerings. iQSTEL's nascent Technology, Fintech and Blockchain divisions are already in the process of generating revenue with industry leading, proprietary solutions. One of iQSTEL's proprietary technologies has been recognized alongside technologies from Apple, Amazon and GE. iQSTEL has also notably established itself within in the burgeoning Electric Vehicle industry.

Management is confident iQSTEL is structurally and operationally prepared for a NASDAQ listing and ready to establish an investment banking partnership that can leverage its experience and relationships to execute an iQSTEL uplisting.

iQSTEL is now invigorating its investment banking search efforts launched earlier this year. Management is looking for a firm that can lift iQSTEL's recognition within the institutional investment community both pre and post uplisting in addition to bringing the technical skills to assist iQSTEL in capital formation, and mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL plans to engage an investment banking firm by the end of April.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308745/iQSTEL_Logo.jpg

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +1-646-740-0907; IR Email: [email protected]

iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.

Related Links

http://iqstel.com

