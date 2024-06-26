IQST - iQSTEL Launches Institutional Investor Road Show Presenting Nasdaq Uplisting Plans at Emerging Growth Conference on July 17, 2024

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com), a US-based, multinational, fully reporting and audited publicly listed telecommunications and technology company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing, today announced the company will present at the Emerging Growth Conference scheduled for July 17-18, 2024. The conference is held online, and iQSTEL will present on Wednesday, July 17th, at 9:40 to 10:10 AM Eastern Standard Time .

Company Name: iQSTEL Inc. (Ticker IQST)

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Time: 9:40 AM – 10:10 AM (30 min) Eastern Standard Time

Location: Online

Registration for the Conference: Click Here

Submit questions in advance to: [email protected]

Contact iQSTEL: [email protected]

Learn more about IQSTEL: View a video titled "Leading the Future of Telecommunications and Technology" released by the company.

Key Topics to be Covered in the Conference:

Revenue Growth and Financial Performance:

iQSTEL recently announced skyrocketing revenue in its Telecom Division with a $290 million FY-2024 revenue forecast that includes $7.5 million in gross profit and a positive operating income of seven digits.

FY-2024 revenue forecast that includes in gross profit and a positive operating income of seven digits. Detailed insights into the company's 50% revenue growth in 2023, achieving $140 million .

. Organic Growth Performance for 2024 vs 2023.

Telecom Corporation Powerhouse Implementation Plan.

M&A Strategic Acquisitions:

Impact of the recent QXTEL acquisition, expected to generate an additional $700,000 in daily revenue and enhance iQSTEL's presence in key global markets.

in daily revenue and enhance iQSTEL's presence in key global markets. Lynk acquisition status.

Additional M&A plans for 2024.

Technology Projects Status:

AI-Enhanced Metaverse.

IoT Smart Gas (Internet of Things).

Fintech.

Electric Vehicles (EV).

Nasdaq Uplist Plans:

Detailed roadmap and strategic steps towards uplisting to Nasdaq, highlighting the fulfillment of corporate governance requirements and the company's robust financial health that supports this goal.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, A link to the archived webcast will be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The conference focuses on companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About IQSTEL (updated):

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $144 million revenue, and with a $290 Million Dollar Revenue forecast and a Positive Operating Income of 7 digits forecast for FY-2024 . iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 12 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Company Website

www.iqstel.com

