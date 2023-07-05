IQST - iQSTEL Launches Proprietary AI Backed Metaverse App Into $900 Billion Market

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST), a leading US-based multinational enhanced telecommunications and technology corporation, today announces the launch of its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed Metaverse application. The application is now available on desktop browsers as well as the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices. The application, under the name iQSTEL Metaverse , is a product of iQSTEL's Enhanced Metaverse AI Division Reality Border.



"Metaverse and AI technology will transform the internet experience as we know it by 2030," said Leandro Iglesias, iQSTEL CEO. "In 1993 I expertly surfed the internet using FTP protocol from a computer green screen when a colleague introduced me to the first commercial web browser, Mosaic, invented by Marc Andreessen. I admit, at the time, I had a hard time imagining how web browsing would replace FTP command line protocol. With 30 years of telecommunications and technology experience now under my belt, I understand how Metaverse and AI technology will transform the internet experience in just a few short years. Our internet interaction will go from voice, finger, and thumb interface to an interface of total immersion. Just download and try our app (IQSTEL Metaverse) to get an understanding of what I mean by this unique immersion. Today, with the launch of our own iQSTEL AI backed Metaverse App, we are positing iQSTEL as a leader in the Metaverse and AI market."

According to Statista, The Metaverse market is anticipated to grow from a $65 billion market size today to over $900 billion by 2030.

The launch announced today heralds an exciting new chapter in the iQSTEL's overall growth, diversifying the company's portfolio across multiple cutting-edge sectors. Developed by Reality Border, the groundbreaking Metaverse subsidiary of iQSTEL, the application is now available on desktop browsers as well as the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices.



The Metaverse application, an embodiment of the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital communication and virtual reality, provides a unique immersive and collective experience . It is powered by AI technology and populated with Non-Player Characters (NPCs) to enrich user experiences.



iQSTEL, a multinational entity deeply committed to equipping individuals with the necessary tools to succeed in today's fast-paced digital world, has crafted this metaverse with a deep understanding of the core human needs - physiological, safety, relationship, esteem, and self-actualization. The Metaverse application is a testament to the company's dedication to fulfilling these needs through universal access to digital communication, frictionless virtual banking, affordable mobility, and an endless stream of information.



The Metaverse AI application presents a unique opportunity for users to transform their customer relations. It enables businesses to provide an immersive, group-centric approach to customer care and sales, enhancing relationship building. The application fuses immersive interactions, simplifies product exploration, and brings commercial history to life.



Users are invited to forge their own unique Metaverse. The platform inspires users to take control of both creation and consumption, providing member-exclusive perks like priority access, previews of forthcoming features, giveaways, event tickets, and more. With proprietary live streaming technology that supports up to 100,000 concurrent viewers, in-house audio & video multi-conference technology hosting up to 100 concurrent publishers and 100,000 simultaneous viewers, and a multiplayer game engine accommodating up to 100,000 concurrent players, each engaging with 100 other avatars, the iQSTEL Metaverse is redefining the horizons of the digital cosmos.



For more information about iQSTEL Inc. and its Metaverse application (IQSTEL Metaverse), please visit our website or download our app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

About IQSTEL updated:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based, multinational public company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $105 million revenue forecast. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.

The Telecommunications Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car.

The Metaverse AI Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 10 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907

IR Email: [email protected]

Contact Details

iQSTEL Inc.

+1 646-740-0907

[email protected]

Company Website

iQSTEL - Publicly Listed Company: IQST

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044871/iQSTEL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iQSTEL Inc.