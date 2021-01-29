IQST - iQSTEL New Technology Division Recognized Alongside Apple, Amazon and GE

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST) today highlighted the industry recognition of its new Technology Division.

iQSTEL's subsidiary, loT Labs Mx (www.iotlabs.mx), leads the company's Technology Division. IoT Labs has for the last two years been developing an array of IoT solutions.

IoT Labs' landmark Smart Gas technology (www.iotsmartGas.com) won the Smart Appliance of the Year award from Iot Break Through (www.iotbreakthrough.com). IoT Break Through award recipients include Apple, Amazon and General Electric, among other industry leaders.

Stemming from IoT Lab's Smart Gas experience, IoT Labs has initiated a research and development project to build a Smart solution designed specifically for the Chemical Industry (www.iotsmartTank.com) to assist in the management of pressurized and non-pressurized containers, vessels and tanks.

Recently, IoT Labs began working with Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) to develop Smart EV solutions (www.iotsmartEV.com) that IoT Labs will in turn market to the entire EV industry. Under the current project timeline, IoT Labs anticipates a Smart EV solution suite prototype by July of this year.

IoT Labs is accelerating its development efforts on a battery solution for the Electric Vehicles (EV) industry with the synergies it has gained through the technology and business base provided by iQSTEL's Telecom Division.

In conjunction with IoT Labs ongoing work with Alternet Systems, IoT Labs is expanding its EV industry scope to include the development of a proprietary battery solution (www.iQBatteries.com). The battery development initiative is well underway. iQSTEL plans to soon release more details on the battery development initiative. Stay tuned.

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

