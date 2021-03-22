IQST - iQSTEL Prototypes IoT Solution Based On Its Award Winning Technology For Fortune 500 Client

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST), an international provider of Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain solutions, today announced a pending field test at a Fortune 500 client site of a two-way, Internet of Things (IoT) communication device for a chemical industry (www.iotsmartTank.com) application that includes a back and front-end platform to run as a Mobile App. The field test is anticipated to be up and running by mid-April, 2021.

Last month, iQSTEL announced entering into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement with a prominent Fortune 500 company and leader within the global chemical industry.

The potential Fortune 500 client was exploring a potential business engagement with iQSTEL's Technology Division subsidiary, IoT Labs (www.iotlabs.mx).

IoT Labs' landmark Smart Gas technology (www.iotsmartGas.com) won the Smart Appliance of the Year award from IoT Break Through (www.iotbreakthrough.com) joining the ranks of other globally recognized industry leaders including Apple, Amazon and General Electric, among other industry leaders (https://iotbreakthrough.com/2021-winners/).

Since then, iQSTEL has delivered a completed design of its IoTSmartTank that meets all the Fortune 500 client's requirements. The client is ready to proceed with a field test that will proceed the anticipated manufacture and shipping of an initial 2500 devices.

Look for an update on the iQSTEL IoTSmartGas solution in April.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +1 646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iQSTEL.com

