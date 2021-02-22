IQST - iQSTEL Signs Contract To Provide Telecom Services To Vonage

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST), an international provider of Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain solutions, today announced a contract between Vonage and IQSTEL's Telecom Division (subsidiary QGlobal SMS).

Vonage is a cloud communications provider offering a variety of communication APIs with over $1 billion in annual revenue.

IQSTEL's QGlobal SMS is a wholesale SMS termination provider with a commercial footprint in the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Latin America, Europe and Asia. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, Large Mobile Operators in the word and in-country SMS value added integrators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

QGlobal SMS was selected by Vonage for its strong Latin America presence. IQSTEL anticipates expanding the current agreement with Vonage to include VOIP services later this year.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.

