Iquall Networks names Carlos Brito as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales

News provided by

Iquall Networks

06 Oct, 2023, 19:24 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iquall Networks is pleased to announce the creation of a new role in its leadership structure: Executive Vice President of Global Sales. For this position, we are glad to announce the hiring of Carlos Brito, whose career and profile seamlessly align with our overarching global expansion strategy. This carefully crafted strategy aims to enhance client value delivery and cultivate the expansion of our partner network across critical global markets, as outlined in our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.

This appointment also facilitates a strategic transition within our leadership team as Marcos Sitz takes on the Chief Business Development Officer role. Marcos will primarily focus on long-term business development and strategic alliances.

With a remarkable track record of over two decades in international business strategy and sales within the telecommunications sector, Carlos Brito brings invaluable expertise and experience. He has consistently made a profound impact on every organization he has collaborated with, a testament to his leadership capabilities and industry insight.

Matías Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks, expressed: "The addition of Carlos Brito as EVP of Global Sales at Iquall Networks represents a significant milestone in our quest to strengthen our commercial focus globally. We expect his experience and leadership to be pivotal in our ongoing growth."

Carlos Brito also shared his enthusiasm for joining Iquall Networks: "I am very excited to join Iquall Networks. The company's advanced technology and customer-focused culture, a vibrant team possessing a game-changing attitude, and demonstrated thought leadership in Network Automation make me extremely confident with the road ahead of us."

As we embrace this strategic addition to our team, we are proactively gearing up to pioneer groundbreaking opportunities and innovations that will benefit our organization and empower and elevate CSPs globally.

