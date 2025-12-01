iQuanti and Profound Partner to Advance Organic Search in the AI Era

Strategic alliance combines iQuanti's data-driven marketing expertise with Profound's AI visibility intelligence to help brands capitalize on the AI Search revolution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading digital marketing and analytics firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Profound to deliver a comprehensive, full-funnel Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solution, aka Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) that empowers brands to measure, optimize, and scale their presence across AI-powered platforms.

The partnership integrates Profound's AI visibility capabilities data directly into iQuanti's AI Search offering, empowering clients to treat AI discovery as a measurable, optimizable channel similar to traditional search or paid media. This collaboration responds to a critical shift in consumer behavior: buyers are increasingly turning to AI-first tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode to guide their purchasing decisions.

"As a data-driven digital marketing leader, iQuanti is uniquely equipped to help brands navigate the AI search revolution," said Arnab Sen, CEO at iQuanti. "With this partnership, we're enhancing our search solution, to give brands unprecedented visibility into how they appear across Answer Engines – transforming passive discovery into a measurable and actionable part of their marketing strategy."

"AI-generated answers are quickly becoming the first place people turn to discover brands online," said Ben Grosse, Head of Partnerships and Growth at Profound. "As more journeys start in ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google AI Mode instead of ten blue links, brands need to understand exactly how these systems interpret, talk about, and recommend their products. By combining Profound's real-time AI visibility intelligence with iQuanti's performance marketing expertise, we're turning answer engines from a black box into a channel teams can actively shape, optimize, and tie back to real business outcomes."

From Research to Action

The partnership builds on iQuanti's groundbreaking proprietary research into GEO, which analyzed 8 million+ data points to understand the factors driving brand visibility in AI-generated responses. That research revealed that foundational organic search ranking elements, along with previously overlooked non-SEO factors, significantly influence brand citations in AI-powered responses.

Now, with Profound's real-time AI visibility data integrated into iQuanti's platform, brands can move from research insights to continuous optimization tracking their visibility across Answer Engines and making data-driven adjustments to improve performance.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Both companies share a joint commitment to identifying innovative approaches that impact brand performance within AEO and push the boundaries across marketing functions. As AI-driven research becomes the default starting point for many consumers and buying journeys, visibility inside Answer Engines will determine which brands get seen and which get left out.

"This partnership represents the convergence of solution expertise and enhanced AI visibility," said Justin Harris, VP of Search Solutions at iQuanti. "By integrating Profound's real-time visibility intelligence into our optimization solutions, we're helping brands understand how they appear in AI answers as well as actively improve and scale that visibility across LLM platforms."

About iQuanti

iQuanti drives powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for some of the largest global brands through an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep industry expertise. The company delivers comprehensive solutions across four key areas: Performance Marketing, Creative Design & Experience Optimization, Marketing Analytics, and Marketing Technology Optimization - and operates globally across North America, EMEA, and LATAM markets. iQuanti has earned a place in the Inc. 5000 list ten times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Businesses lists, and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.

About Profound

AI is a new front door to every business. People no longer just search, they also ask AI. Profound is a new-age marketing platform relied on by thousands of leaders globally to understand and control what AI says about their brand, and empower their teams to create AI-optimized content that increases brand awareness. Trusted by industry titans like Figma, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms marketers with the tools to win in a future where AI agents, not just blue links, define discovery. Win the zero-click internet with Profound.

