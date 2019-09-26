iQuanti Named to Inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest-Growing Agencies List

The inaugural 2019 edition of Adweek's 100 Fastest Growing Agencies honors the agencies, large and small, from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. This year's honorees account for 21 specific disciplines and categories including full service, experiential, B2B, ecommerce, direct marketing, and influencers, with an average revenue growth of over 300%.

"We are truly excited about our inclusion on this list," said Vish Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti. "It is a testament to iQuanti's focus on driving superior performance through advanced analytics and deep industry knowledge. To help our clients win, we bring the thought leadership of a consulting firm and execution skills of an agency, overlaid with proprietary technology solutions."

"In a time where agency value is being questioned, this recognition helps validate our distinctive three-pronged offering. We find this operational model is resonating with clients and is well defined for the needs of the modern marketer," added Brent Trimble, SVP, Strategy & Growth, iQuanti.

iQuanti's growth has been driven by an intense focus on building specialized solutions for banking & financial services and making SEO predictable through cutting edge AI-driven ALPS platform. The company has also been on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies five times, which speaks to their strong focus on driving consistent value to their clients.

The Adweek 100 agencies have set the tempo for value-driven, customer-focused future efforts among the constantly evolving digital advertising and marketing space. The full Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list can be found here .

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful & predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge. iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise and proprietary product offerings to empower brands to exceed their customer acquisition, engagement, and conversion goals.

iQuanti's patented enterprise SEO platform ALPS was named the second best search software in the US by the Drum Search Awards in 2018. ALPS uses proprietary data science and machine learning to build predictive enterprise level SEO roadmaps that deliver stronger ROI. For more information, visit iQuanti.com

