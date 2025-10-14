iQure Pharma Enters into Research Collaboration with the University of Padova

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQure Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company breaking the cycle of excitotoxicity by restoring glutamate balance to treat CNS disorders, today announced it has entered into a research collaboration with Associate Professor Laura Civiero from the University of Padova.

This collaboration focuses on iQ-007, iQure's lead program targeting EAAT2, the main transporter responsible for glutamate uptake, to further elucidate its underlying mechanism of action. The results of this collaboration will help to better identify and stratify patients who could benefit from this novel astrocyte-targeted therapy, while providing deeper insight into the molecular pathways governing glutamate uptake.

Dysfunction of glutamate uptake has been widely documented across neurodegenerative and chronic brain disorders, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and migraine, where iQ-007 has demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy.

"We're excited to establish this scientific collaboration with Professor Laura Civiero and her research team at the University of Padova," said Henk de Wilde,Chief Development and Operations Officer at iQure Pharma. "Professor Civiero brings many years of experience in the protective role of the astroglial system in the brain, with a special interest in the role of LRRK2 in the progression of Parkinson's disease. We look forward to this collaboration, which will further support the clinical development of iQ-007."





About Professor Laura Civiero



Professor Laura Civiero has over 15 years of experience in studying the molecular mechanisms underlying Parkinson's disease. She has extensive expertise in biochemical and cellular techniques for investigating the signaling pathways involved in the disease, and in validating findings in complex systems such as human iPSC-derived cells as well as in vivo models. In recent years, she has deepened her research on the role of glial cells, in particular astrocytes, in Parkinson's disease pathogenesis, with a specific focus on dissecting the contribution of LRRK2 in these cells.





About iQure Pharma



iQure is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a new therapeutic approach for CNS disorders by restoring glutamate homeostasis.

Our science targets one of the core functions of astrocytes: the regulation of glutamate uptake, essential for maintaining synaptic balance and protecting neurons from overstimulation. By enhancing the function of the main transporter involved in this process, we break the cycle of excitotoxicity, a feedback loop that drives neuronal damage and disease progression across a broad range of CNS conditions.

Our lead asset, iQ-007, is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule that enhances the activity of the main glutamate transporter. Currently in Phase 1 clinical development for treatment-resistant epilepsy, iQ-007 provides the first clinical validation of our approach. Beyond epilepsy, we are advancing additional preclinical programs targeting neurodegeneration and pain. For more information visit www.iqurepharma.com.

