IR Empowers HPE NonStop Customers with Business Insight

  • This add-on feature enables data access to teams beyond the core NonStop team in large enterprises.

SYDNEY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), IT infrastructure and payment ecosystems has launched the NonStop Business Insight product for IR Infrastructure.

Business Insight enables customers to view the NonStop server performance and monitoring availability in easy-to-consume formats for the broader organization. This enables users to make smarter, faster and more informed decisions without having to log in to a system to access their data.

Business Insight can be easily deployed as a platform feature and provides benefits including:

  • Reports on business metrics and trends
  • Server performance and availability
  • Improved management of Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Business Insight can also correlate operations and business metrics and generate customized or ad-hoc reports as required by cross functional workgroups.

"At IR, we monitor NonStop servers for multiple industries including financial services, telcos, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and utilities. Different functional groups and senior leadership teams in organizations deploying these servers consume information in different formats. NonStop Business Insight provides a shared amplified view more suitable for non-experts in various formats making it easy to understand," said David Guiver, Head of Transact and Infrastructure Products, IR. "Multiple groups beyond the core NonStop team can self-serve and use this data to make informed business decisions for their mission-critical applications."  

To learn more about NonStop Business Insight and how it could benefit your organization, visit NonStop Business Insight (ir.com)

