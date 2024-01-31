IR Launches the Future of Remote Workforce Management - RemoteInsight

News provided by

IR

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • The solution enables organizations with unparalleled ear-to-ear visibility for the end user and control over their network infrastructure.

SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), today launched RemoteInsight to provide organizations with a deeper level of insight into performance issues experienced by their remote users in an evolving hybrid landscape.

Remote or hybrid working continues to be the norm for many organizations globally. To support this, companies are investing a lot in remote work infrastructure and collaboration tools to ensure an optimal remote worker experience. Yet many organizations find it challenging to get the level of insight they need to resolve performance issues for users outside the corporate office.

RemoteInsight is a digital experience management solution that delivers true end-to-end observability for remote locations.  It empowers organizations to address performance issues and create great employee and customer experiences.

"The ongoing growth in remote and hybrid work requires seamless connectivity to be successful. According to Gartner[1], 39% of global knowledge workers would have worked hybrid by the end of 2023, up from 37% in 2022. Many experience management solutions can detect if there is a problem, but not what the problem is, why it's occurring or how to fix it. This is where RemoteInsight comes in," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

"RemoteInsight is our commitment to provide businesses with the tools to thrive in this digital age. The product is designed to enable organizations to maintain peak performance of their networks without violating the user's privacy or security. We want to ensure optimal user experience and productivity no matter where the user is, each time and every time."

RemoteInsight is the most comprehensive digital experience management solution in the market. It can provide insight into 22 critical performance metrics, including the performance of a remote user's computer health, ISP performance, home network, firewalls and more.

Available as part of the Collaborate suite of solutions, RemoteInsight will empower contact centers, telehealth & telemedicine companies and enterprise organizations with remote workers to have bulletproof interactions and an immediate resolution to any issues during a call.

For more information, visit https://info.ir.com/remoteinsight

SOURCE IR

Also from this source

IR Launches the Future of Remote Workforce Management - RemoteInsight

IR Launches the Future of Remote Workforce Management - RemoteInsight

IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), today launched...
Relevez les défis liés à la communication et à la collaboration unifiées avec la solution Collab Compass d'IR

Relevez les défis liés à la communication et à la collaboration unifiées avec la solution Collab Compass d'IR

IR (ASX : IRI), l'un des principaux fournisseurs de solutions de gestion et d'analyse des performances mondiales pour la communication et la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.