IR Streamlines Alerts Management with ServiceNow Integration

This benefits IT teams to manage alerts and tickets from a single platform.

SYDNEY, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), has enabled two-way integration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow platform to provide real-time visibility into incident resolution. The complete streamlining with ServiceNow allows automatic updates for incidents without having to switch back and forth between the systems.

The key features of the integration include centralized incident management and real-time alert notifications. The streamlined management addresses manual alert acknowledgments and status updates, that had to be done on multiple platforms in the past.

"The integration of IR Collaborate and ServiceNow, simplifies and accelerates alert management. Customers benefit due to improved operational efficiency, better value and delivery of superior outcomes, especially large enterprises and service providers," said Jason Andrews, Head of Collaborate Products, IR. "It is a waste of time and effort for IT teams, managing tickets for multiple sub-tenants. Given the time-consuming nature of the task on occasions, it could lead to errors and duplication of effort. The integration allows IT teams to manage incidents from a single platform."

This real-time alerting mechanism enables faster response times, reducing the mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to repair (MTTR) and minimizing potential business disruptions. IT teams gain valuable insights into incident response metrics, including response times, resolution rates, and team performance, allowing them to make data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

To learn more about this integration and how it could benefit your organization, visit https://www.ir.com/blog/communications/it-operations-servicenow-integration

