IRA CAPITAL CONTINUES EXPANSION, ADDS THREE NEW HIRES

IRVINE, Calif. ,  July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA"), has recently announced the addition of three new members to the IRA Capital team as the firm continues to expand its real estate portfolio and operations across the U.S. New additions include Danielle Ball, Director of Investor Relations; Grace Wang, Associate Asset Manager; and Shah Ahsan, Investment Analyst.

  • Danielle Ball is an experienced investor relations professional having raised over $200 million in capital for private commercial real estate funds, including PREP Property Group and CrowdStreet Advisors. Danielle will be responsible for supporting private and institutional fundraising efforts for IRA's various offerings and the firm's Healthcare Real Estate Fund. "We are excited to have Danielle Ball join the team as Director of Investor Relations," said Samir Patel, co-Founder of IRA Capital. "Danielle will play an integral role in liaising with IRA's existing investors and will also be leveraging her existing network and experience to develop new partnerships and diversify IRA's investor base."
  • Grace Wang joins IRA as an Associate within the firm's Asset Management group, where she will support the portfolio management activities of IRA' existing real estate portfolio. Prior to IRA, Grace worked with Manulife Investment Management where she was responsible for a $2B portfolio of office, multifamily, and industrial assets.
  • Ahsan Shah joins IRA as an Analyst responsible for supporting the acquisition of the firm's growing pipeline of stabilized and opportunistic projects across asset classes. Ahsan will also be involved in supporting certain asset management functions of the company.

"We are excited about these new hires and are delighted to welcome Danielle, Grace, and Shah," said Amer Kasm, co-Founder of IRA Capital. "As our firm continues to grow, it is critical that we add best-in-class talent that will support the growth of our portfolio and pipeline while enhancing IRA's overall infrastructure, reporting, and compliance capabilities.  IRA is well-positioned to capitalize on the current market environment, and these latest hires bring strength that further enable IRA to create long-term value for of our stakeholders."

About IRA Capital

IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 by partners Amer Kasm, Samir Patel, Jay Gangwal, Amer Malas, and Mohannad Malas. IRA invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven million square feet of property in 30 states, with a total capitalization greater than $3 Billion.                 

www.IRAcapital.com

