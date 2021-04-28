Ira Levy Brings His Light Art To Miami

In conjunction with his partner Helene Safdie and his collaborators from Brooklyn's Lytehouse Studio, Ira is bringing his light art to the Miami interactive nightscape. Utilizing a unique mix of art, technology and light, Ira and his team capitalize on the mysterious nature of his artform to create mood and synergy. Ira is setting his sights on permanent installations, site specific immersive installations and light sculptures.

Pioneering a new space close to the Wynwood Arts and Miami Design Districts; located on the same block as the Rubell Museum and Superblue. The opening of Lytehouse Studio in Allapatah, Miami's newest Arts district will become an experiential collaborative play-space for developers, architects, collectors and eventologists. Lytehouse Studio will be available for boutique product launches, art showcases and various types of interactive journeys.

Ira Levy has been recognized as a leader in his field with numerous awards for his innovative techniques and designs, including Best Lighting Design and one of America's Top Event Innovators by Biz Bash Magazine and the International Special Events Society. He is a co-founder and curator of the highly successful New York Festival of Light and has created unique environmental lighting designs for international casinos such as the MGM Macau. He has collaborated with artists and designers such as Joana Vasconcelos at Art Basel Hong Kong and Jeff Koonz. Ira's fingerprint is prevalent on many National and International productions with celebrity event designers Preston Bailey and Colin Cowie. Ira Levy is on the short list for launches by luxury brands such as Dior, Chanel & Mercedes Benz to name a few.

Lytehouse Studio will be hosting an invitation only opening this Thursday night from 7-11pm at 1031 NW 23rd Street, Miami FL 33127

