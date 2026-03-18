Ira Zlotowitz Launches AveryGPT to Map Every Commercial Real Estate Lender in the U.S.

New Platform Delivers Targeted Lender Intelligence, Helping Brokers and In-House Finance Teams Identify the Most Active Lenders for Any Deal

HOWELL, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ira Zlotowitz, founder of GPARENCY and board member of national commercial real estate brokerage Eastern Union, today announced the launch of AveryGPT, a lender intelligence platform designed to help mortgage brokers and in-house finance teams identify and connect with the most active and relevant lenders for any commercial real estate transaction in any geographic location nationwide.

Ira Zlotowitz is the creator of AveryGPT, a lender intelligence platform that helps mortgage brokers and in-house finance teams identify and connect with the most active and relevant lenders for any commercial real estate transaction in any geographic location nationwide. Users can quickly determine which lenders are actively lending in a given market, for a specific property type, and within a defined loan size. This graphic illustrates the lender intelligence made available through AveryGPT. Through an interactive map and search interface, users can identify which lenders are actively closing in a specific area; filter by property type, loan size, and geography; and target lenders most likely to execute.

"If there is a commercial real estate loan happening in America, we have the data that helps make that transaction better," said Zlotowitz. "We've essentially built the Bloomberg Terminal for commercial real estate lending."

Built on nearly three decades of commercial mortgage brokerage experience, AveryGPT focuses on delivering targeted lending data, helping users quickly determine which lenders are actively lending in a given market, for a specific property type, and within a defined loan size.

Solving a long-standing industry problem

In commercial real estate finance, one of the biggest inefficiencies is identifying the right lender for a deal.

Most participants operate with incomplete information -- often missing better lenders, better structures, or better terms simply because they do not know who is actively lending at any given moment in any given location.

At the same time, lenders receive large volumes of deals that do not match their lending criteria.

"Whether someone works through a broker or runs financing in-house, they need better lender intelligence," Zlotowitz said. "Brokers need to move faster and cover the market more effectively. In-house teams need to know who to call. And lenders want to see deals that actually fit. AveryGPT solves that problem for everyone."

Mapping and matching lenders across the U.S.

AveryGPT provides visibility into every commercial real estate lender in the United States, along with detailed profiles and contact information for more than 4,100 loan officers currently mapped within the platform, with more officers being added daily.

Users can instantly identify the most active lenders within a 25-mile radius of any property or across national markets, based on real lending activity and defined criteria.

Through an interactive map and search interface, users can identify which lenders are actively closing in a specific area; filter by property type, loan size, and geography; and target lenders most likely to execute.

This allows brokers and in-house teams to target instead of guess, reducing wasted outreach and increasing execution certainty.

Importantly, AveryGPT does not require users to upload deal or client information to access lender data -- allowing professionals to maintain full control and confidentiality while still benefiting from the platform's intelligence.

Over time, AveryGPT aims to map every loan officer nationwide along with their lending profile and contact information, creating a true intelligence layer for commercial real estate lending.

A continuously improving data network

Unlike static lender lists, AveryGPT is built as a continuously evolving data platform.

The system expands through a combination of ongoing data research, direct lender engagement, and insights contributed by active users.

As more participants use the platform, the data becomes more accurate and more valuable, creating a network effect that improves lender targeting and market transparency over time.

The long-term vision is a data flywheel: more usage leads to better intelligence, which leads to better matches, which drives more successful transactions.

Completing a broader industry vision

The launch of AveryGPT represents the third successful platform created by Zlotowitz to address different segments of the commercial real estate financing market:

Eastern Union operates as a full-service commercial real estate brokerage on execution.

GPARENCY provides mortgage assurance and underwriting expertise through a fixed-fee model.

And AveryGPT delivers targeted lender intelligence and market data.

Each company operates independently, with its own focus and leadership.

"Over time, I saw that different parts of the market needed different solutions," Zlotowitz said.

"This is not one platform trying to do everything. These are three distinct companies, each solving a specific problem."

Launch access

To mark the launch, AveryGPT is offering complimentary full access through April 15, 2026.

Users can visit www.averygpt.com and enter promo code GPARENCY to activate access.

After the launch period, users will have the option to continue on a monthly subscription at a preferred early-user rate.

About AveryGPT

AveryGPT provides brokers and in-house finance teams with targeted visibility into every commercial real estate lender in the United States, along with detailed profiles and contact information for more than 4,100 loan officers. By combining ongoing data research, lender participation, and user insights, AveryGPT continuously expands its intelligence layer to map lending activity across the market. The long-term vision is to build the data infrastructure that powers commercial real estate lending.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff – 516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE AveryGPT