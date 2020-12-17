Ira Zlotowitz of Eastern Union Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ira Zlotowitz, president and founder of Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Ira Zlotowitz was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ira Zlotowitz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"On behalf of Eastern Union, I am gratified to join the Forbes Real Estate Council," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "The Council plays a valuable role in the world of commercial real estate by promulgating best practices and encouraging innovative thinking. I look forward to contributing to -- and learning from -- the Council's outstanding work."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ira Zlotowitz has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mr. Zlotowitz will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Zlotowitz will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage firm employing more than 125 brokers and real estate professionals and closing $5 billion in real estate transactions annually.

Boasting one of the industry's highest transaction volumes, the Eastern Union team leverages its relationships with banks and its marketplace knowledge to bring clients the best available rates.

The firm arranges financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union's Multi-Family Group has reset market pricing by introducing an unprecedented quarter-point fee -- with no back-end fees -- for refinancing multifamily properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, transactions known as "agency refinancings."

Eastern Union's groundbreaking app serves as an intelligent commercial real estate toolkit. Its eCALC feature enables investors to fully value and underwrite deals instantaneously and in the palm of their hand. It is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

With nationwide operations, Eastern Union is headquartered in New York, with multiple branches along the East Coast.

Eastern Union's capital introductions are handled through its affiliate company, Eastern Equity Advisors.

For more information, visit www. easternunion.com .

