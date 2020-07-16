Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event In Support Of Resistance Units In Iran

Sponsored by a global network of grassroots and non-governmental organizations, this year's Summit takes place at a pivotal moment in the 40-year organized opposition to the current Iranian regime, with unparalleled global attention on the death sentences of Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi, and Mohammad Rajabi all arrested during the Iran protests in November where over 1500 people were killed by suppressive forces.

"This is not an Iranian issue; this is a human rights issue. To be executed for drinking alcohol, expressing one's opinion and other unfounded charges is reprehensible and intolerable. We must join together and stand for a free Iran," Samira Ardalani, from the Iranian Youth Democratic Association.

More than 1,000 prominent dignitaries will participate along with supporters from more than 30,000 zoom locations around the world. Featured speakers include Rudy Giuliani, Joe Lieberman, Bob Torricelli, Michèle Alliot-Marie, Giulio Terzi, Dr. Hoda Abdel Nasser, Ingrid Betancourt and Rama Yade among other officials and leading human rights activists.

Through the event which will be held in solidarity with the people of Iran and the nationwide uprisings and in support of Resistance Units inside Iran, affiliated with the main opposition movement the Mojahedin-e-khalq (MEK/PMOI), messages from members of Resistance Units will be shared with the international community.

The livestreaming event is free and open to a global audience at any of the following online locations:

Twitter: @Iran_Policy (English), @NCRIArabic (Arabic), @hambastegi_meli (Farsi)

Facebook: /IranNCR (English); /NCRIArabic (Arabic); /HambastegiMeliIranian (Farsi)

Instagram: pakeshadiirantv (Farsi)

About Free Iran Global Summit 2020

The Free Iran Global Summit is an annual event organized every year by Iran Freedom, an organized grassroots movement to support the organized opposition to Iran's terrorism, fundamentalism, clandestine nuclear program and threats to regional security. Iran Freedom supports all Iranian people working towards a republic for a free, democratic and peaceful Iran. For more information: https://iranfreedom.org/en/free-iran-global-summit/

