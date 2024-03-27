Iran's Gift Card Market Anticipated to Reach US$1.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting Significant Growth

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iran Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market intelligence indicates substantial growth within Iran's gift card and incentive card sector. Forecasts project a consistent rise in the market, which is expected to amplify from US$0.8 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$1.3 billion by 2028. This escalation is representative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% over the span from 2024 to 2028.



Factors Contributing to Market Expansion



The upward trajectory of the Iranian gift card industry is attributable to several key factors. Notably, digitalization and e-commerce have significantly influenced retail growth, while the corporate segment has seen a rise through the strategic use of gift cards to motivate remote-working employees. Additionally, digital gifting has become ever more prevalent within the consumer space. Recovery efforts across various sectors, including government, hospitality, and travel, have also positively impacted the market, using gift cards as a stimulant for economic growth.



Meticulous Market Insights on Gift Card Usage



The Iranian gift card market has been meticulously dissected to deliver a comprehensive perspective on its dynamics. Various consumer segments, retail categories, and detailed metrics such as transaction volume and average card value delineate the complexity and breadth of the market. Such granular analysis aids in understanding the various dimensions and future prospects of the gift card and incentive card landscape.



Consumer Spending Habits and Demographics



Insights into consumer behavior indicate nuanced spending patterns across different demographic groups. Variables such as age, income level, and gender play crucial roles in shaping the gift card market. Both individual consumers and corporate clients demonstrate distinct purchasing behaviors, with variability observed in the usage of gift cards for occasions ranging from employee incentives to personal celebrations.



Corporate and Retail Sectors' Spend Analysis



The examination of the gift card market extends into a breakdown of consumer spending within both retail and corporate sectors. This includes analysis across various product categories from food & beverage to travel and entertainment, enabling stakeholders to pinpoint the most lucrative segments. Distribution channels, both online and offline, are scrutinized to provide insights into market trends and consumer preferences.



The growth narrative of Iran's gift card market is painted with both optimism and strategic insights, revealing a sector ripe with potential and guided by consumer behavior and technological integration. The forecasted robust growth signals a maturing market that is seamlessly blending with global e-commerce trends and local consumer demands.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26t9z3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets