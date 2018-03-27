Iraq Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Zpec & Cosl

The report covers aspects such as overall market size, segmentation by region, type of oilfield services along with competition analysis of major players including Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Zpec, COSL, Gigamesh, Iraqi drilling company, Genel.

The study also includes strength and weakness of major players and government regulations, latest trends and development in the sector. The future analysis of oilfield services market by region has been discussed along with analyst recommendations.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Major Oilfields in Iraq

Value Chain in Iraq Oilfield Services Market

Oilfield Services Market Market Size of Iraq Oilfield Services Market by Revenue

Market Segmentation of Iraq Oilfield Services Market by Type and by Region

Market Size of Iraq Drilling Services by Revenue, by Number of Completed Wells, by Number of Active Rigs

Market Segmentation of Iraq Drilling Services Market by Region

Trends and developments in Iraq Oilfield Services Market

Oilfield Services Market Government Rules and Regulations

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Companies in Oilfield Services Market

Cause Effect Relationship

Future Outlook to Iraq Oilfield Services Market and Iraq Drilling Services Market.

Analyst Recommendation

Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Iraq Oilfield Services Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Country Overview

Iraq Drilling Industry

Iraq Oilfield Services Market

Trends And Developments

Competition Among Major Players

Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

Market Definition

Abbreviations

Market Size And Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Size: On The Basis Of Revenue

Variabes Dependent And Independent

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion



3. Value Chain



4. Major Oilfields In Iraq



5. Iraq Drilling Services Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Attractiveness

5.3. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Market Size, 2012-2017

5.4. By Number Of Completed Wells, 2012-2016

5.5. By Number Of Producing Wells2012-2016

5.6. By Number Of Active Rigs, 2012-2016

5.7. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Segmentation By Region (Southern And Northern Iraq), 2012-2017

5.8. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Future Outlook 2018-2022

5.9. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Future Outlook By Region (South Iraq And North Iraq), 2018-2022

Southern Iraq

Northern Iraq



6. Iraq Oil Field Services Market

6.1. Introduction To Iraq Oilfield Services Industry

6.2. Iraq Oilfield Service Market, 2012-2017

6.3. By Region (South And North), 2012-2017

6.4. By Type Of Services (Operations, Engineering And Fabrication, Reservoir/ Seismic Services And Exploration, Decommissioning), 2012-2017

6.5. Iraq Oilfield Services Market Future Outlook, 2018-2022

6.6. By Region (South Iraq And North Iraq), 2018-2022

6.7. By Type Of Services (Operations, Engineering And Fabrication, Reservoir/ Seismic Services And Exploration, Decommissioning), 2022



7. Trends And Developments

7.1. Increased Participation Of Foreign Players

7.2. Increased Oil Production, 2012-2017

7.3. Growing Traction Towards Integrated Oilfield Services

7.4. Threats From Domestic And Cross Border Conflicts



8. Government Rules And Regulations

9. Company Profile Of Major Oilfield Services Players

9.1. Schlumberger Group

9.2. Halliburton

9.3. Baker Hughes

9.4. Weatherford

9.5. Zpec

9.6. Cosl

9.7. Strength And Weaknesses Of Major Oilfield Services Company



10. Cause And Effect Relationship In Iraq Oilfield Services Market



11. Analyst Recommendation



12. Macroeconomic Factors

12.1. Gdp, 2012-2022

12.2. Oil Exports Revenue, 2012-2022

12.3. Global Oil Prices, 2012-2022

12.4. Proven Oil Reserves, 2012-2022



Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes

COSL

Genel

Gigamesh

Halliburton

Iraqi Drilling Company

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Zpec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qprf2j/iraq_oilfield_and?w=5





