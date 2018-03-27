Iraq Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Zpec & Cosl

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Iraq Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Region (North and South Iraq), by Oilfield Service Type (Operations, Engineering and Fabrication, Reservoir/ Seismic Services and Exploration, Decommissioning) - Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers aspects such as overall market size, segmentation by region, type of oilfield services along with competition analysis of major players including Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Zpec, COSL, Gigamesh, Iraqi drilling company, Genel.
The study also includes strength and weakness of major players and government regulations, latest trends and development in the sector. The future analysis of oilfield services market by region has been discussed along with analyst recommendations.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Major Oilfields in Iraq
- Value Chain in Iraq Oilfield Services Market
- Market Size of Iraq Oilfield Services Market by Revenue
- Market Segmentation of Iraq Oilfield Services Market by Type and by Region
- Market Size of Iraq Drilling Services by Revenue, by Number of Completed Wells, by Number of Active Rigs
- Market Segmentation of Iraq Drilling Services Market by Region
- Trends and developments in Iraq Oilfield Services Market
- Government Rules and Regulations
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Companies in Oilfield Services Market
- Cause Effect Relationship
- Future Outlook to Iraq Oilfield Services Market and Iraq Drilling Services Market.
- Analyst Recommendation
- Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Iraq Oilfield Services Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Country Overview
Iraq Drilling Industry
Iraq Oilfield Services Market
Trends And Developments
Competition Among Major Players
Future Outlook
2. Research Methodology
Market Definition
Abbreviations
Market Size And Modeling
Consolidated Research Approach
Market Size: On The Basis Of Revenue
Variabes Dependent And Independent
Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
Limitations
Final Conclusion
3. Value Chain
4. Major Oilfields In Iraq
5. Iraq Drilling Services Industry
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Attractiveness
5.3. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Market Size, 2012-2017
5.4. By Number Of Completed Wells, 2012-2016
5.5. By Number Of Producing Wells2012-2016
5.6. By Number Of Active Rigs, 2012-2016
5.7. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Segmentation By Region (Southern And Northern Iraq), 2012-2017
5.8. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Future Outlook 2018-2022
5.9. Iraq Drilling Services Industry Future Outlook By Region (South Iraq And North Iraq), 2018-2022
Southern Iraq
Northern Iraq
6. Iraq Oil Field Services Market
6.1. Introduction To Iraq Oilfield Services Industry
6.2. Iraq Oilfield Service Market, 2012-2017
6.3. By Region (South And North), 2012-2017
6.4. By Type Of Services (Operations, Engineering And Fabrication, Reservoir/ Seismic Services And Exploration, Decommissioning), 2012-2017
6.5. Iraq Oilfield Services Market Future Outlook, 2018-2022
6.6. By Region (South Iraq And North Iraq), 2018-2022
6.7. By Type Of Services (Operations, Engineering And Fabrication, Reservoir/ Seismic Services And Exploration, Decommissioning), 2022
7. Trends And Developments
7.1. Increased Participation Of Foreign Players
7.2. Increased Oil Production, 2012-2017
7.3. Growing Traction Towards Integrated Oilfield Services
7.4. Threats From Domestic And Cross Border Conflicts
8. Government Rules And Regulations
9. Company Profile Of Major Oilfield Services Players
9.1. Schlumberger Group
9.2. Halliburton
9.3. Baker Hughes
9.4. Weatherford
9.5. Zpec
9.6. Cosl
9.7. Strength And Weaknesses Of Major Oilfield Services Company
10. Cause And Effect Relationship In Iraq Oilfield Services Market
11. Analyst Recommendation
12. Macroeconomic Factors
12.1. Gdp, 2012-2022
12.2. Oil Exports Revenue, 2012-2022
12.3. Global Oil Prices, 2012-2022
12.4. Proven Oil Reserves, 2012-2022
Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes
- COSL
- Genel
- Gigamesh
- Halliburton
- Iraqi Drilling Company
- Schlumberger
- Weatherford
- Zpec
