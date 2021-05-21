Iraq Smartphone Market Report 2021: Recovery is Expected in Market Revenues Post-2020, with the Gradual Opening of the Retail Sector and Restart of the Business Operations

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iraq Smartphone Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Operating System, by Display Type, by Display Size, by Price Range, by Distribution Channel, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iraq Smartphone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2026F.

The Iraq smartphone market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2016-2019 underpinned by decent growth in the mobile subscribers owing to the improving living standard of the population of Iraq. The increasing demand for smartphones by youngsters is the major driver for the smartphone market in Iraq.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a decline in market revenues during the year 2020 as a result of the supply chain disruptions caused by the closure of international borders, along with the stringent lockdown imposed in the country that further reduced the consumer demand.

Moreover, recovery is expected in market revenues post-2020, with the gradual opening of the retail sector and restart of the business operations which would improve the economic conditions of the country resulting in an increased purchasing power of the consumers.

Iraq Government has allowed the operators to extend their spectrum for 5 years and in return, the operators pledged to launch 4G services across the country by 2021. The government is currently examining the use of spectrum at 450 MHz, 1,500 MHz, 2,300MHz, 2,600MHzand 3,500MHz taking into account the need for 4G and 5G services in the country.

Global smartphone giants like Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi are working on several latest technologies for making high-end smartphones with enhanced energy efficiency, brighter display, high-resolution cameras and high-performance processors for creating the best user experience.

Thus, the striving government efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure for supporting 4G and 5G along with rising internet penetration would bode well for the smartphone market in the country over the coming years.

The android operating system has captured the majority of the market revenue share in the smartphone market of Iraq during 2019, and the segment is expected to dominate the overall market in the forecast period as well since android smartphones are loaded with fancy features at an affordable price. Smartphones with AMOLED display type and screen size ranging between 4.1 inches to 6 inches held the majority share in the market revenues during the year 2019.

The Iraq smartphone market report thoroughly covers the market by the operating system, display type, display size, price range and distribution channel. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview

3.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

3.2 Iraq Smartphone Market-Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Iraq Smartphone Market-Porter's Five Forces

4. Iraq Smartphone Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Iraq Smartphone Market Trends

6. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Operating System

6.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Operating System

6.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Android Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By iOS Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.2.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Other Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.3.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Android Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.3.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By iOS Operating System, 2016-2026F

6.3.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Other Operating System, 2016-2026F

7. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Display Type

7.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share, By Display Type

7.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Display Type, 2016-2026F

7.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By TFT-LCD Display Type, 2016-2026F

7.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By IPS-LCD Display Type, 2016-2026F

7.2.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By OLED Display Type, 2016-2026F

7.2.4 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By AMOLED Display Type, 2016-2026F

7.2.5 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Other Display Type, 2016-2026F

8. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Display Size

8.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Display Size

8.1.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Below 4 Inches, 2016-2026F

8.1.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By 4.1-6 Inches, 2016-2026F

8.1.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Above 6 Inches, 2016-2026F

9. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Price Range

9.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Price Range

9.1.1 Iraq Budget Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

9.1.2 Iraq Mid Range Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

9.1.3 Iraq Premium Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

10. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Distribution Channel

10.1.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Exclusive Stores, 2016-2026F

10.1.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Retailer, 2016-2026F

10.1.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By E-Commerce, 2016-2026F

11. Iraq Smartphone Market Key Performance Indicators

12. Iraq Smartphone Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Operating System, 2026F

12.2 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Display Type, 2026F

12.3 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Display Size, 2026F

12.4 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Price Range, 2026F

12.5 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Distribution Channel, 2026F

13. Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019

13.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking

13.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.2 Apple Inc.

14.3 Xiaomi Corporation

14.4 Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

14.5 Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Limited

14.6 Nokia Corporation

14.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.8 Lenovo Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r0zde

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

