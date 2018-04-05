Iraq Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024 - Upcoming Large-Scale FDIs to Signify Significant Growth

Iraq Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-24.

Iraq's infrastructure redevelopment initiatives would witness significant growth in coming years on account of upcoming large-scale investments such as $30 billion fund pledged by a group of countries in Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.

With the development of Infrastructure sector, demand for high KVA UPS is anticipated to increase as these products are highly used in areas such as airports, railway stations, and ports. Although, due to ISIS revolt and drop in oil prices, Iraq's growth has been affected in the past. We expect UPS systems market to witness healthy growth in the forecast period due to improving security situation and reconstruction efforts.

Growing investment in Information & Communication Technology sector and increasing foreign investment for country's redevelopment would drive the market for UPS systems during 2018-24. UPS with rating up to 20 KVA, acquired the highest market revenue and volume share due to their high consumption in commercial, industrial and residential segments. Additionally, projects such as Elevated Metro Line between Karbala and Najaf, Movenpick Hotel Erbil, Rasheed Residential City are anticipated to grow the demand for the UPS systems in the country.



The commercial sector is the major consumer of UPS systems in the overall Iraq UPS market followed by industrial sector. Upcoming projects in commercial offices, data centers, healthcare, BFSI would generate more demand for UPS systems over the coming years. Additionally, improvement of oil & gas and water treatment plants are also anticipated to surge UPS demand during the forecast period.

Markets Covered:



By KVA Ratings:

Below 1.1 KVA

1.1 KVA - 5 KVA

5.1 KVA - 20 KVA

20.1 KVA - 50 KVA

50.1 KVA - 200 KVA

Above 200 KVA

By Applications:

Commercial:

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



Data Centers & BFSI



Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure, Education etc.)

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

Baghdad

Rest of Iraq

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Borri Power Middle East FZCO

Eaton Corporation Plc

RIELLO UPS Middle East FZ-LLC

Schneider Electric East Mediterranean S.A.L.

Socomec Middle East

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Co.

