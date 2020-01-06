Iraqi Americans To Demonstrate Against Violence In Iraq As Group demands That President Trump And United States Congress Get Involved To Protect "October Revolution" Protestors

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a thousand Iraqis have been brutally murdered, tens of thousands have been shot or otherwise injured and more than 500 have been kidnapped and are presumed dead in what is a disgraceful act of aggression by the government against innocent civilian protestors.

Women and children are being kidnapped and anti-corruption protestors are being silenced at the hands of militias who have created a state of lawlessness in Iraq. This is a part of the carnage that has taken place since October 2019. Going back more months and years, these figures become even more daunting and remain directly connected to the United States ill-advised and immoral invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Iraqi American Friendship League and Iraqi Patriots Front, which are comprised of thousands of members worldwide including the United States, are hoping that President Donald Trump and/or Congress, by any means necessary, intervene and stop the massacre immediately.

These two organizations have joined forces and are holding an organized protest/event with key members of the United States Iraqi Community on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Washington D.C. to educate and explain the facts and reality of what has happened and continues happen in Iraq on a daily basis. With the recent developments by the United States against members of the Iranian Quds forces, the groups will also be exposing the influence and tactics used by the Iranian-influenced militia groups in the country and will be promoting ideas towards Iraqi unity and prosperity.

Asaad Kalasho, an Iraqi American Activist, talk show host and spokesperson for the Iraqi Patriots Front, has put together this event which will feature scholarly expert on Iraq, along with private citizens.



WHEN: January 15th, 2020

1pm – 3pm



WHERE: United States Capitol Visitors Center

1 E Capitol St NE

Washington, DC 20003, United States

DIRECTIONS UPON ENTERING:

Arrive through the main entrances located on the Eastern front of the capitol building

Once through security, capitol visitor staff will direct you to the SVC 201

Asaad Kalasho and other event organizers are available in advance for interviews and day of coverage is requested.

