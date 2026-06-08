IRAR Trust Company Publishes New Market Intelligence Report on Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investing

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRAR Trust Company has released The Rise of Real Estate in Retirement Accounts: Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investor Trends, a new report based on 1,997 self-directed IRA real estate transactions from 2025.

The report gives investors, real estate professionals, and financial professionals a data-backed look at how retirement funds are being used in real estate today. It covers where investors are putting capital, how purchases are being structured, and how retirement funds are commonly moved into self-directed IRAs.

2025 Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investor Trends

A few findings stand out. Real estate notes accounted for 56% of purchase activity, while direct real property purchases made up 44%. Among direct property purchases, single-family homes represented 66% of activity. The report also highlights meaningful use of partnering and non-recourse financing, showing that many investors are using flexible structures to put retirement capital to work.

"Real estate has long been a priority for us because we have seen how it can help self-directed IRA investors diversify with greater purpose and confidence," said Liane Bathey, Founder and CEO of IRAR Trust Company. "We created this report to highlight what the data makes clear: many investors are using real estate strategically inside self-directed retirement accounts and building meaningful long-term value through those investments."

The report reflects IRAR's continued focus on helping investors and real estate professionals better understand how retirement funds are being used in real estate today.

Download the full report at IRAResources.com.

About IRAR Trust Company

Since 1996, IRAR Trust Company has helped investors use self-directed retirement accounts for alternative assets, with a strong focus on real estate. IRAR brings more than 30 years of experience in working with real estate investors and is also the National Association of REALTORS®' preferred provider for self-directed retirement plans.

SOURCE IRAR Trust Company