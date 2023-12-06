IRAR Trust Establishes Key Partnership with National Association of REALTORS® to Offer Exclusive Self-Directed Retirement Plans

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent event NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in Anaheim, CA, IRAR unveiled its latest retirement savings initiative exclusively designed for NAR Members. Serving as the preferred provider for self-directed retirement plans under NAR REALTOR Benefits®, IRAR extends discounted offerings for self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k) accounts to NAR Members, their families, and association staff at the national, state, and local levels.

"We are thrilled to announce the collaboration between IRAR Trust and NAR, to introduce a retirement platform for NAR Members. This partnership is geared towards empowering members not only in savings but also in cultivating business growth," affirms Liane Bathey, Founder and CEO at IRAR. "We have full confidence that NAR is the perfect partner to present this valuable opportunity, enabling its members to prioritize both personal and financial advancement."

The program provides NAR Members with the opportunity to take full control of their savings through self-directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s, enabling them to invest in assets they understand well, such as real estate. Additionally, NAR Members can benefit from exclusive discounted fees, with an agreement offering a flat annual fee of $299 for self-directed IRAs and $799 for solo 401(k) accounts.

These accounts provide NAR Members with powerful tax advantages, enabling them to:

  • Invest in real estate with retirement dollars—tax-deferred.
  • Reduce taxable income through contributions.
  • Accelerate business growth by assisting IRA investors with transactions.

"Partnering with IRAR Trust Company underscores NAR's dedication to delivering value to our members, offering them tools and resources needed for their financial wellbeing," said Rhonny Barragan, NAR Vice President of strategic alliances. "This collaboration not only amplifies the choices available to our members for retirement planning but also aligns seamlessly with their professional expertise and goals."

For detailed information on this program, NAR Members can visit:  https://www.iraresources.com/nar

About IRAR Trust Company
Founded in 1996, IRAR Trust Company (IRAR) serves as a custodian for self-directed retirement accounts nationwide. IRAR works with real estate agents and their clients helping them to invest in real estate to diversify their retirement portfolios. IRAR's mission is to empower people to build retirement wealth through real estate at a lower cost.

About NAR
The National Association of REALTORS® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

SOURCE IRAR Trust Company

