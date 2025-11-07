IRB & ICF Approval Simplified: 5 Key Considerations and Mistakes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into best practices for collaboration between sponsors, CROs and IRBs to reduce revision cycles and increase predictability in timelines. The featured speakers will discuss common missteps that delay approval or complicate review, and how to successfully navigate and improve submission. Attendees will learn how recent regulatory shifts and patient-centric expectations are reshaping review standards across the US.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing institutional review board (IRB) and informed consent form (ICF) approval isn't a matter of chance; it's often the result of planning, precision and partnership. This webinar brings together leaders from both the IRB and pharmaceutical sponsor perspectives to discuss what truly drives smoother, faster and more compliant approvals.

In this practical discussion, the featured speakers will share lessons learned from hundreds of submissions and real-world examples of what can make or break ethics reviews, particularly around submission and the ICF process. Attendees will walk away with a sharper understanding of both the science and the art behind successful IRB engagements.

Those who have experienced the frustration of multiple rounds of IRB revisions, or the anxiety of looming trial start dates, will find this webinar valuable in demystifying what IRBs prioritize and how sponsors can meet those expectations without losing agility.

Whether responsible for protocol authorship, regulatory submissions or patient-facing materials, this session will sharpen participants' ability to anticipate concerns and present submissions that pass the first time.

Join Mary Ann Aron, Director, Clinical Site Operations, Pfizer; Ali Griffin, Site Relationship Partner, Pfizer; Dawn Pope, Chief Operating Officer, Sabai Global; and Melissa Fink, MA, CIP, Senior Director, IRB Services, Sabai Global, for the live webinar on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10am EST (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit IRB & ICF Approval Simplified: 5 Key Considerations and Mistakes.

