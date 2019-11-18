iReceptor Plus Consortium to Host Joint SCAIR Community Event

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international iReceptor Plus Project will hold a joint meeting with the SCAIR community in Haifa, Israel as part of its continued efforts to expand the iReceptor Plus stakeholders community. Immediately following this, the iReceptor consortium will hold a partner meeting at the same location.

Members of the iReceptor Project will take an active part in the third meeting on stochasticity and control in adaptive immune repertoires, SCAIR 2019, at the University of Haifa on November 17–20. The iReceptor Plus consortium will extend its stay in Haifa and hold a partner meeting on November 20–22.

Among other scientific sessions, the two events will include a scientific discussion of combining other data types with Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire sequencing (AIRR-seq) data.

"There is a lot of overlap between research interests and researchers involved in the iReceptor Plus Project and those within SCAIR," said Bar-Ilan University associate professor Gur Yaari, who is the coordinator of iReceptor Plus. "The meetings in Haifa will offer us a great opportunity to bring together members of both communities, many of whom overlap in their interests, research and efforts."

The SCAIR conference is a multidisciplinary event bringing together experimental and computational researchers who study different aspects of the adaptive immune system. The event will include tutorial sessions for participants interested in novel methods of sequence analysis and modeling of immune repertoires. The conference has been closely integrated with the iReceptor Plus consortium meeting.

iReceptor Plus is planning an evening discussion of how to promote integration of large AIRR-seq data bases, particularly from the antibody community, through the iReceptor Plus project.

Another session, organized by iReceptor Plus, will focus on the topic of integrating germline repertoires of V, D, and J gene sequences into the iReceptor Plus data base model.

About iReceptor Plus

iReceptor Plus is an international project co-funded by the EU and the Canadian government which aims to promote human immunological data storage, integration and controlled sharing for a wide range of clinical and scientific purposes.

The four-year project is developing an innovative platform to integrate distributed repositories of Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire sequencing (AIRR-seq) data for enabling improved personalized medicine and immunotherapy.

