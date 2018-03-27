iRecommend Software Releases Recommendation360™ Retail, an AI E-Commerce Recommendation Engine

The software is the product of over four years of research and development in AI and machine learning. The resulting technology goes beyond product segmentation, filtering, and scoring to provide companies with an intelligent recommendation platform that more effectively meets the demanding expectations of customers and businesses alike.

"Every consumer-based retailer wants to provide a true real-time personalized experience for each customer. Yet, there's no way to achieve that without an intelligent, adaptive recommendation system," says John Morad, Founder & CEO of iRecommend Software. He added, "The retail industry is facing increasing online competition, declining customer retention, and a growing demand for a more personalized, seamless, omnichannel experience. Recommendation360™ Retail empowers retailers with a scalable, adaptive, and intelligent recommendation engine to provide a unique shopping experience for each customer across multiple channels."

Current e-commerce recommendation engines rely on user-input, keyword search, and past purchases, excluding external data and producing inferior suggestions. Recommendation360™ Retail, however, analyzes user-input, keyword search, and past purchases alongside previously unconnected data to generate 360° consumer profiles. Ultimately, the increased accuracy of these profiles enables retailers to deliver highly relevant product recommendations at the very moment customers are looking to purchase.

About iRecommend Software

Based in Tulsa, OK, iRecommend Software develops intelligent business solutions utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and dynamic data modeling.

iRecommend's leading software, Recommendation360™ is a recommendation engine with applications across multiple industries, including recruiting, real estate, retail/e-commerce, entertainment, travel, government, and healthcare. These industry-specific solutions enable businesses to generate hyper-personalized recommendations of products and services for their customers.

