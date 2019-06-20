iRecon Launches Vendor Mobile Application to Help Streamline Used-Vehicle Reconditioning Process, Get Inventory Front-Line Ready Faster

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRecon announced today the introduction of the all-new iRecon: Vendor, a mobile application to help vendors more efficiently and effectively manage their workloads and dealer interactions across the reconditioning process.

Acquired by vAuto in 2018, iRecon helps control, manage and maximize the entire reconditioning workflow. With the launch of the new mobile application, in-house reconditioning and all U.S. and Canadian vendor partners can more easily track and handle work requests, which allows dealers to get their inventory turned and in front of customers faster. The iRecon tool on-the-go can be accessed on iOS and Android devices.

"As dealers fight to remain profitable, optimizing the reconditioning process is more important than ever. Every extra day it takes to get a vehicle front-line ready impacts a dealership's turn rate and bottom line," said Mike Boyd, senior director of business enablement and founder of iRecon. "With iRecon: Vendor, our vendor partners have the access, transparency and controlled workflow they need to minimize delays and meet the challenges facing today's dealers."

According to a 2017 survey conducted by Cox Automotive, dealers ranked reconditioning as one of the top three most important tasks when managing vehicle inventory and reported that the reconditioning process can take up significant resources. With dealer service bays already nearing full capacity for a single shift, according to the 2018 Cox Automotive Service Industry Study, it's vital for dealers to consider what they should continue to manage in-house and what must be outsourced, especially when it comes to reconditioning work. iRecon: Vendor will enable vendors to better respond to these capacity limitations, help carry the load and drive much-needed efficiency.

"For each vehicle we take in, there are multiple phone calls, emails and text messages flying round to check status or get costs approved," said Dan Stark, owner of Buck-Nut Detailing in Columbus, Ohio. "iRecon: Vendor cuts all that out and has all the information I need in one place, which not only improves my shop's productivity but also makes my clients more satisfied with my service."

With the mobile application, vendors can:

Manage work requests across partner dealerships using iRecon

Document and complete work requests in real time

View and respond to messages associated with work requests

Build and digitally sign invoices for completed work items

Receive push notifications for new work requests and messages

For more information on iRecon, visit www.vauto.com/ireconvendor.

About vAuto

vAuto® provides innovative technology, tools and business intelligence to thousands of dealerships across the United States and Canada, helping them compete more effectively and increase new/used vehicle sales volumes and profits. Founded in 2005, vAuto revolutionized dealers' used vehicle operations with the groundbreaking Provision® suite of tools. Leveraging The Velocity Method of Management®, pioneered by vAuto founder, Dale Pollak, Provision helped dealers adopt a more transparent- and turn-focused approach to used vehicle acquisition, appraising, pricing and merchandising based on real-time, local market supply-and-demand data. In 2018, vAuto released the Provision ProfitTime metric and methodology to help dealers maximize inventory turn and gross profit based on the investment value or profit potential of each vehicle. The same year, the company acquired and launched iRecon, an online reconditioning workflow platform. The moves extend vAuto's efficiency-focused used vehicle management solutions into vehicle merchandising and reconditioning.

vAuto's solutions also include Conquest, a new vehicle inventory management and pricing system, and Stockwave, which enables dealers to efficiently find and purchase vehicles from leading wholesale sources via a single platform.

Headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, vAuto is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE vAuto