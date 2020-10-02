iRecovery awarded Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRecovery, LLC has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for behavioral health care Accreditation of its programs providing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Office Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), Collaborative Care and Telemedicine by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

iRecovery USA underwent a rigorous onsite review on September 17th and 18th, 2020. During the visit, Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with behavioral health care standards spanning several areas including: Care, treatment and services; medication management; emergency management; environment of care; infection prevention and control; leadership; information management; and numerous other areas surveyed.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend iRecovery USA for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

" We are pleased to have voluntarily earned Joint Commission accreditation, as an aspect of our unwavering commitment to hold ourselves to the highest standards in providing patient care and helping countless individuals to address their substance abuse and mental health difficulties," says Dr. Jeffrey Huttman, Chief Clinical Officer at iRecovery USA.

The multidisciplinary team at iRecovery spent over nine months preparing for the accreditation process through the development of treatment protocols, policy and procedure, and implementation of evidenced based approaches while emphasizing high safety standards.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website . For more information on iRecovery USA, please visit their website here .

Media Contact: Dilara Tuncer, TransMedia Group [email protected] 941.549.3571

SOURCE iRecovery USA