Ireland Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Shrink by 2.6% in Real Terms in 2023 and 1% in 2024 - Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects the construction industry in Ireland to shrink by 2.6% in real terms in 2023 and 1% in 2024, owing to headwinds caused by high inflation, hikes in interest rates, and elevated construction material prices.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the average wholesale price index (excluding VAT) for building and construction materials rose by 9.2% year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2023, following overall annual increases of 17.5% in 2022 and 8.5% in 2021.

Residential construction, which accounted for 39.5% of the Irish construction industry's total output in 2022, is expected to be the hardest-hit sector in the initial part of the forecast period, owing to subdued investor confidence amid falling dwelling permits and residential property transactions.

According to the CSO, the total number of planning permissions granted for dwellings fell by 24% YoY in the first half of 2023, following overall annual fall of 16.4% in 2022. The industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2025 to 2027, supported by investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects.

According to the 'Summer Economic Statement', which was signed off by the Irish Cabinet in July 2023, the government plans to increase core public expenditure by EUR5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) in 2024, marking an estimated 6.1% annual increase in core public spending. To accelerate the delivery of enhanced infrastructure, the government will utilise EUR2.3 billion ($2.3 billion) of windfall receipts for infrastructure projects from 2024 to 2026.

A windfall tax receipt is a tax collected by the government from certain industries when economic conditions allow companies functioning in those industries to experience significantly above average profits.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Ireland's construction industry, including -

  • Ireland's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Ireland's construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Ireland, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.
  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.
  • Understand the latest industry and market trends.
  • Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.
  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.
  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4. Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook
  • Latest news and developments
  • Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

5. Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6. Construction Market Data

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayexh1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Slovenia Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

Slovenia Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

The "Slovenia Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 'Slovenia...
Kenya Diesel Genset Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2023-2029 Featuring Caterpillar, Cummins, Yanmar, Atlas Copco, F.G. Wilson, MTU Friedrichshafen, Kohler Power Systems, and Aggreko

Kenya Diesel Genset Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2023-2029 Featuring Caterpillar, Cummins, Yanmar, Atlas Copco, F.G. Wilson, MTU Friedrichshafen, Kohler Power Systems, and Aggreko

The "Kenya Diesel Genset Market: Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.