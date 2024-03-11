Ireland Meat Processing Industry Report 2023

11 Mar, 2024, 06:00 ET
The Meat Processing industry has had a volatile performance over recent years. Irish meat processors derive the majority of their revenue from selling products abroad. Subdued export demand adversely impacted revenue over the two years through 2020.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The COVID-19 pandemic and closures of food service establishments in Ireland, the UK and Europe also constrained revenue in 2020 and the first half of 2021. The gradual lifting of restrictions from mid-2021 has fuelled a considerable rebound in exports, particularly over 2022. Despite this recovery, over the five years through 2023, the Irish Meat Processing industry's revenue is expected to tumble at a compound annual rate of 1.8% to €4.5 billion
Companies in the Meat Processing industry slaughter livestock to produce meat. These companies produce fresh, chilled or frozen meat as carcases, cuts and by-products like rendered lard, tallow and pulled wool. Processors also bone, preserve and pack meat. The industry excludes meats from non-mammal sources like fish and poultry and meat products, including sausages, bacon and pate.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Dawn Meats Group
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
