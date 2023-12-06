Ireland Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation Report 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

This report provides analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ireland for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.

  • No significant changes are expected to take place in the foreseeable future as oral tobacco products have been absent from the public debate in recent years. Nicotine pouches may be regulated in the future as tobacco products. However, any change that may take place will largely depend on the upcoming EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and Tobacco Excise Directive (TED).

Ireland: Heated tobacco regulation

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ireland for heated tobacco products, covering all current and possible future regulations.

  • General tobacco product rules set out in the Public Health (Tobacco) Act regulate advertising, retail and public usage in Ireland. The European Union (Manufacture, Presentation and Sale of Tobacco and Related Products) Regulations, which transposed the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), defines novel tobacco products as smokeless tobacco products, and establishes notification requirements and labelling and packaging restrictions for them.

This regulatory report will provide you with:

  • A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.
  • The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.
  • Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.
  • Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Outlook
  • Ireland: the basics
  • National regulatory framework
  • Age restrictions
  • Product restrictions
  • Labelling and packaging
  • Obligation to notify
  • Retail channel restrictions
  • Public usage
  • Advertising and marketing
  • Taxation
  • Enforcement
  • Sanctions
  • Relevant laws
  • Relevant bodies

