Ireland Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation Report 2023

Ireland: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

This report provides analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ireland for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.

No significant changes are expected to take place in the foreseeable future as oral tobacco products have been absent from the public debate in recent years. Nicotine pouches may be regulated in the future as tobacco products. However, any change that may take place will largely depend on the upcoming EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and Tobacco Excise Directive (TED).

Ireland: Heated tobacco regulation

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ireland for heated tobacco products, covering all current and possible future regulations.

General tobacco product rules set out in the Public Health (Tobacco) Act regulate advertising, retail and public usage in Ireland . The European Union (Manufacture, Presentation and Sale of Tobacco and Related Products) Regulations, which transposed the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), defines novel tobacco products as smokeless tobacco products, and establishes notification requirements and labelling and packaging restrictions for them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Ireland : the basics

: the basics National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

