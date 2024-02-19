Ireland Social Commerce Market Report 2024: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 47.8% on annual basis to reach US$2.29 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to further grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 39.7% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in Ireland will increase from US$1.55 billion in 2023 to reach US$12.21 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Ireland. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Ireland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

 Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Company Coverage

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Popdeem
  • Irish Brands

Key Report Coverage

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

