Ireland's National Screen Acting School Launches Its First International Campus in Los Angeles

Gerry Grennell — The Coach to Heath Ledger, Oscar Isaac, and Natalie Portman — Brings His Method to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow Street Academy, Ireland's national screen acting school, announces the opening of Bow Street Academy Los Angeles — its first international campus. At the center of the expansion is Gerry Grennell, one of the most sought-after performance coaches in the film industry whose career spans more than three decades of collaboration with some of the most acclaimed actors in international cinema, including Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Oscar Isaac. Grennell also collaborated extensively with the late Heath Ledger across multiple projects, including The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain.

Gerry Grennell coaching actors at Bow Street. Courtesy Bow Street Academy. Co-Founders Kirsten Sheridan (left) and Shimmy Marcus (right). Photos: Amy Goalen / Shane O'Connor.

Bow Street grew out of The Factory, which was founded in Dublin in 2010 as Ireland's first filmmakers' collective — home to a grassroots, zero-cost incubator and acting gym for actors such as Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, and the upcoming Beatles films), Louisa Harland (Hamnet, Derry Girls), and Jack Reynor (Midsommar, Power Ballad, Lee Cronin's The Mummy).

When Grennell joined the team, he brought with him a methodology forged through decades of professional coaching at the highest levels of the industry. The Gerry Grennell Method — the philosophy that underpins all training at Bow Street — focuses on present-moment expression, emotional ownership, and the actor's role as an interpretive artist working with the camera. It is a screen-first approach that weaves together psychology, philosophy, and physiology.

What sets Bow Street apart is its insistence on training actors in real production conditions. Rather than relying on stage-based theory, Bow Street's process is screen-centered from day one. Students work on camera, review footage, and refine their performance tools through direct visual feedback. The goal is to develop actors who understand the technical and psychological demands of filmed performance — artists who don't just perform for the camera, but who know how to work with it. They are trained to interpret rather than imitate, to author their own work, and to develop lasting on-camera fluency.

Bow Street's motto is simple: Our alumni work.

The results are evident across the international screen industry. Graduates of Bow Street's full program include Louis McCartney (Assassin's Creed, Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Raised by Wolves, The Iris Affair), Laurence O'Fuarain (Sandman, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Ann Skelly (House of Guinness, The Nevers, Vikings), and Peter Claffey (Knights of the Seven Kingdoms). Oscar Isaac, who has worked closely with Grennell for more than a decade, recently became an official patron of the Academy.

"Los Angeles is where the work lives. It made sense to bring the method here. Not to compete with what already exists, but to enhance it. We train actors to work with the camera, not for it. That distinction matters." — Gerry Grennell, Co-Founder, Bow Street Academy Los Angeles

Grennell is joined by co-founders Kirsten Sheridan and Shimmy Marcus. Sheridan is an Academy Award– and Golden Globe–nominated writer, director, and producer, most recently Co-Executive Producer and Writer on the Peabody Award–winning FX/Hulu series Say Nothing. Marcus is an award-winning filmmaker and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Bow Street Academy Ireland where he has spent more than a decade developing emerging screen talent.

"The Factory started in a room in Dublin with a handful of artists who believed in each other. What we built there was a community before it was a school. The talent was always there — it just needed a place to grow. Now we're building that place here. That's what this city needs more of." — Kirsten Sheridan, Co-Founder, Bow Street Academy Los Angeles

"The training at Bow Street has never been about manufacturing stars. It's about developing artists. Having seen firsthand how our curriculum has guided our graduates to the top of the industry, we are so excited to now be working with the extraordinary talent in LA." — Shimmy Marcus, Co-Founder, Bow Street Academy Los Angeles

Bow Street LA offers short- and long-form programs ranging from foundational courses to advanced scene study, fostering human connection and meaningful industry exposure. Finding raw, untapped talent is core to the ethos.

While the industry in Los Angeles faces a period of uncertainty, Bow Street is doubling down with an approach that's genuinely rooted in storytelling, a proven screen-acting methodology, and real industry integration. Being part of Bow Street feels less like joining a program and more like joining a movement — and finding a home.

That is the DNA. And Los Angeles is the natural next chapter.

For more information, visit: bowstreetacademy.com/la

ABOUT THE CO-FOUNDERS

Gerry Grennell

Gerry Grennell is an Alexander Technique, voice and performance coach who has worked with leading actors including Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Tom Cruise, and Oscar Isaac. He collaborated extensively with Heath Ledger, including on The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain. In 2012 he began his association with The Factory, and in 2014 he helped establish Bow Street Academy in Ireland. He is also a co-founder of Bow Street Academy Los Angeles.

Kirsten Sheridan

Kirsten Sheridan is an Academy Award– and Golden Globe–nominated writer, director, and producer. Her work on In America earned an Academy Award nomination, and she later directed the Warner Bros. feature August Rush. In 2010 she co-founded Ireland's first filmmakers' collective, The Factory, which helped foster a new generation of Irish screen talent and later evolved into Bow Street Academy where she now helps mentor emerging artists. She recently served as Co-Executive Producer and Writer on the FX/Hulu series Say Nothing and Executive Producer on the BAFTA-winning series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. She is also a co-founder of Bow Street Academy Los Angeles where she serves as Artistic Director.

Shimmy Marcus

Shimmy Marcus is an award-winning filmmaker and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Bow Street Academy, Ireland's national screen acting school. His films include Soulboy, starring Felicity Jones, and Headrush, starring Steven Berkoff, for which he won the Miramax Scriptwriting Award. Marcus joined The Factory filmmakers' collective in 2011 and began coaching actors full time in 2012. The Factory later evolved into Bow Street Academy. At Bow Street he also created the Bow Street Meets interview series featuring actors including Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Saoirse Ronan. He is a co-founder of Bow Street Academy Los Angeles where he serves as Artistic Director.

ABOUT BOW STREET ACADEMY LOS ANGELES

Bow Street Academy Los Angeles is the first international campus of Bow Street Academy, Ireland's national screen acting school. Bow Street LA delivers the Gerry Grennell Method — a rigorous, screen-specific approach to actor training that incorporates psychology, philosophy, and physiology into the work. The Academy offers short- and long-form programs from foundational to advanced study. For more on Bow Street LA, visit: bowstreetacademy.com/la

MEDIA CONTACT

Rick Krusky, MWPR Inc.

[email protected]

818-521-8294

SOURCE Bow Street Academy