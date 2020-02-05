iRely Announces participation at multiple industry Petroleum and C-Store Trade Shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC (http://www.irely.com), a premier global partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and C-stores announces our upcoming participation as an exhibitor at the Western Petroleum Marketers Association (Feb. 18-19 in Las Vegas), the PACE Petroleum and Convenience Expo (Feb. 27-28 in Kansas City) and the SE Petro-Food Marketing Expo (Mar. 4-5 in Myrtle Beach).

These trade shows will bring together petroleum and convenience store buyers and suppliers to discuss strategic insights and best practices in an ever-evolving environment. Attendees can network, connect with exhibitors, and learn from top industry influencers about current trends and issues that impact the workplace. We encourage all customers and prospects to stop by our booth to learn more.

iRely provides significant customer value across the petroleum and c-store industries by consolidating individual software components into an integrated workflow-based system. Software highlights include streamlined processes, forecasting, risk exposure, fuel delivery mapping, e-document management system and inventory management. We focus on enhancements that will give our clients peace of mind and a competitive advantage today and into the future.

"Petroleum and C-Store businesses can benefit from attending these shows to become even more effective at what they do by providing solutions to help strengthen both their top and bottom lines," stated George Olney, President of iRely. "This industry vision will provide education, guide future opportunities, and drive profitable growth."

About iRely

iRely is a premier global provider of enterprise software for petroleum distribution organizations. Our solutions help companies manage core business processes within a single, easy to use system customized to their requirements. These quality solutions are developed and managed by a complex team with broad subject matter expertise providing a competitive advantage to our customers. iRely has over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry. It is a privately owned company with a long-term ownership plan.

