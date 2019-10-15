iRely Announces Participation at the American Food Manufacturing Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC (http://www.irely.com), the premier global partner providing commodity procurement, trading and risk management software announces our upcoming participation as a Thought Leadership Partner at the American Food Manufacturing Summit being held November 12-13, 2019 at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel.

The summit will bring together food and beverage processors and suppliers to discuss current trends, strategic insights and best practices in an ever-evolving environment. Attendees can network, connect with exhibitors, and learn from top industry influencer about current trends and topics including automation, operational excellence, and quality and safety.

Key discussion topics include examining the future of food processing and manufacturing, embracing digital transformation and technology for manufacturing excellence, increasing operational efficiency, and improving legacy operations with state-of-the-art technology innovations.

iRely provides increased customer value across industries by consolidating the individual components into an integrated workflow-based system. Software highlights include streamlined processes, forecasting, risk exposure, quality management, e-document management system, and inventory management. We focus on enhancements that will provide our clients a competitive advantage today and in the future.

Prateek Bhasin, Product Manager at iRely, will present a workshop on "The future of food safety trace-ability and tracking through enterprise software." This session will provide insight into the future options to ensure food safety trace-ability and tracking through enterprise resource planning software. Information shared will include core functions, benefits, options for your business, common challenges, and vision into industry trends.

"The conference will benefit food manufacturers and suppliers providing global trends, best practices, and demand insight," stated George Olney, President of iRely. "This industry vision will provide education and guide future opportunities."

Visit the iRely website to learn more or to find a link to register.

https://blog.irely.com/american-food-manufacturing-summit

About iRely

iRely is the premier global partner providing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) software. Our solutions help companies manage core business processes within a single, easy to use system customized to their requirements. These quality solutions are developed and managed by a rapid and complex team with broad subject matter expertise providing a competitive advantage to our customers.

