iRely Introduces State-of-the-Art Quality Control Process

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, a premier provider of enterprise software for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, announces the introduction of its state-of-the-art User Acceptance Program (UAP) for superior quality control.

Companies make significant investments in front and back office ERP systems. Because each organization is unique, incorporating data and upgrading software functionality can be complicated. iRely's UAP ensures optimal performance by running specialized tests created using each user's business process flow and live data. Other software providers only provide basic testing support.

iRely's UAP:

Targets specific usage patterns

Puts emphasis on critical processes

Tests custom features

Automates the testing environment

Is tested by Quality Assurance Specialists emulating user behavior

This unique, customized quality control program provides the highest possible quality with the fewest possible issues. As functional upgrades are introduced, iRely's customers benefit from the seamless implementation of the UAP process each year.

iRely's UAP Process identifies and documents the process flow. It uses each customer's data in their own test environment. Automation increases testing frequency and data validation. iRely customers save time and money while giving them the peace of mind knowing that their software is accurate and performing as expected.

"Our User Acceptance Program provides a software insurance policy to our customers," stated George Olney, President of iRely. "By running our UAP each year, we ensure our software continues to run optimally as our customers' businesses evolve. We define customer-specific usage patterns and create detailed test cases to deliver customized reports, ensuring maximum value to all iRely customers."

Learn more about iRely's petroleum distribution and C-store solutions.

About iRely

iRely is a premier global provider of enterprise software for petroleum distribution, C-Store and propane organizations. Our solutions help companies manage core business processes within a single, easy to use system customized to their requirements. Software highlights include streamlined accounting processes, forecasting, risk exposure, fuel delivery mapping, e-document and inventory management systems. iRely has over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry. It is a privately-owned company with a long-term ownership plan, meaning it will be here for decades to come.

iRely contact:

David Foster

iRely

Phone: +1-800-433-5724

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.irely.com

SOURCE iRely, LLC

Related Links

http://www.irely.com

