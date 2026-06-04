iRely Launches Terminal Management Module to Modernize Pipeline and Fuel Distribution Operations

New fully integrated module inside the i21 ERP platform delivers end-to-end automation for terminal operators - from BOL import to motor fuel tax compliance and CTRM integration.

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, a global leader in ERP and commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) software for petroleum distribution, agriculture, and commodity industries, announced the launch of its new Terminal Management module, a purpose-built solution for pipeline terminal operators and fuel distributors, fully integrated within the platform.

iRely's new Terminal Management module brings end-to-end automation to pipeline terminal operators and fuel distributors within the i21 ERP platform.

Terminal operators today face mounting pressure from razor-thin margins, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and fragmented technology stacks. Manual bill of lading (BOL) re-entry, disconnected rack pricing spreadsheets, and out-of-ERP tax calculations create compounding risk at every step. iRely Terminal Management is engineered to eliminate these pain points — unifying terminal operations, logistics, pricing, compliance, and risk management on a single platform.

"Pipeline operations are among the most complex workflows in downstream petroleum. Our Terminal Management module gives operators one system, one source of truth, and zero reconciliation headaches — so they can focus on running their business, not fixing their software."

— Dylan Gamboa, Senior Vice President, iRely

Key Capabilities of iRely Terminal Management

The Terminal Management module delivers a comprehensive set of features out of the box:

Direct Transport4 Integration: Seamless connectivity with Transport4 for pipeline logistics, giving your team real-time visibility of every batch movement.

Seamless connectivity with Transport4 for pipeline logistics, giving your team real-time visibility of every batch movement. Cycle Batch Tracking: Real-time status visibility across all batches, reducing operational blind spots and delays.

Real-time status visibility across all batches, reducing operational blind spots and delays. Automated BOL Import from DTN: Direct import of bills of lading from DTN, eliminating manual re-keying and the data entry errors that come with it.

Direct import of bills of lading from DTN, eliminating manual re-keying and the data entry errors that come with it. Automated Motor Fuel Tax Collection: Automatic calculation, collection, and reporting of State and Federal motor fuel taxes within the ERP, with deferred tax support built directly into sales invoices.

Automatic calculation, collection, and reporting of State and Federal motor fuel taxes within the ERP, with deferred tax support built directly into sales invoices. iRely Pricing Hierarchy: Consistent application of Contract to A/R Special to Rack pricing across every transaction, with event-based pricing for pipeline purchase windows and 3-day pricing settlements.

Consistent application of Contract to A/R Special to Rack pricing across every transaction, with event-based pricing for pipeline purchase windows and 3-day pricing settlements. Invoice Upload Back to DTN: Seamless upload of invoices back to DTN, closing the invoicing loop without additional manual effort.

Seamless upload of invoices back to DTN, closing the invoicing loop without additional manual effort. Multi-Terminal & Tenancy Support: Full support for multiple terminals, tenancy arrangements, and shared infrastructure, all managed within a single unified system.

Full support for multiple terminals, tenancy arrangements, and shared infrastructure, all managed within a single unified system. Native CTRM Integration: Fully integrated with iRely's CTRM platform to manage both the physical supply chain and hedging on one platform, with real-time position tracking, hedging support, and seamless flow of terminal transactions into financial reports.

Reducing Risk, Improving Compliance

For terminal operators, errors in fuel tax reporting, pricing inconsistencies, and manual data entry are not just costly; they create serious compliance exposure. iRely Terminal Management addresses each of these risk vectors directly. With automated tax collection, a consistent pricing hierarchy, and a fully integrated audit trail across accounting, logistics, and risk management, terminal operators can approach regulatory audits with confidence.

Built for Commodity Trading and Petroleum Distribution

Unlike generic ERP systems, iRely Terminal Management is natively integrated with iRely's CTRM platform. Terminal transactions flow directly into risk management and financial reports, enabling trading desks and terminal operations to work from the same data without reconciliation. For commodity trading and petroleum distribution companies managing pipeline terminals, this represents a significant step forward in operational efficiency and margin protection.

Product Roadmap: What's Coming in 2026–2027

iRely's product team, with over 22 years of software experience in petroleum and pipeline operations, is actively expanding the Terminal Management module. Planned enhancements include:

TopTech Support - extending integration capabilities beyond current providers to give operators more choice in their terminal management ecosystem.

Additional Pipeline Logistics Solutions - broader coverage for fuel movement workflows from origin to terminal to end customer.

Automated Rack Pricing Upload to DTN - removing one of the last remaining manual touchpoints in the pricing workflow.

Enhanced DTN G3 Reporting - deeper data insights with less time spent on manual export and formatting tasks.

To see iRely Terminal Management in action, request a demo here.

About iRely

iRely's commitment to customer success has made the company a global leader in digital transformation, providing best-in-class software for commodity management, petroleum distribution, retail, grain operations, and agribusinesses. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Bangalore, India, and Makati City, Philippines, iRely has nearly 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions to simplify complex business processes through a single point of truth. iRely has leveraged its deep industry experience and expertise to build genuine, lasting partnerships with over 500 customers in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit irely.com.

Contact

Dylan Gamboa

Senior Vice President

iRely

[email protected]

412-592-8661

www.irely.com

SOURCE iRely, LLC