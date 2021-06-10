iRely Partners with SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, an innovative partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, has joined SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers.

SIGMA's over 200 members command more than 50 percent of the petroleum retail market and are widely recognized as leaders in the industry. With more than 60 years of leadership, SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada.

"We are thrilled to have iRely join SIGMA as a Silver Partner," said Ryan McNutt, CEO of SIGMA. "iRely brings even more thought leadership into the fuel marketing and chain retailer marketplace. As our industry faces unprecedented change, we are proud to partner with an innovative company looking to engage with the fuel industry, support SIGMA's strategic direction and expand optionality for our members."

"We are eager to hit the ground running with our SIGMA partnership," stated George Olney, President of iRely. "With this collaboration and partnership, we can provide more proactive insights, thought leadership, and further our industry integration. We look forward to attending all upcoming SIGMA conferences and connecting with SIGMA's large and diverse community."

SIGMA is one of several trade associations and industry partnerships added to the growing iRely partner and integration program.

About iRely

iRely is an innovative global provider of enterprise software for petroleum distribution, C-store and propane organizations. Our solutions help companies simplify core business processes within a single, easy-to-use system customized to their requirements. Software highlights include streamlined accounting processes, forecasting, risk exposure, fuel delivery mapping, e-document and inventory management systems. iRely has over 35 years of experience in the petroleum industry. It is a privately-owned company with a long-term ownership plan, and it will be here for decades to come.

iRely Contact:

David Foster

Phone: +1-800-433-5724

Email: [email protected]

Web: irely.com

SOURCE iRely, LLC

